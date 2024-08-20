Hema Committee report: Filmmaker Beena Paul demands concrete steps to address issues in Malayalam cinema

The Hema Committee report's exposé on the Malayalam film industry's dark side has prompted demands for government action. Film editor-director Beena Paul urges concrete steps to address the report's findings, noting its implications extend beyond Malayalam cinema.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Hema Committee report, which exposed the dark underbelly of the Malayalam film industry, has sparked a fresh wave of demands for action from the government. Leading film editor-director Beena Paul has urged the government to take concrete steps to address the problems highlighted in the report. She also said that the scope of the Hema Committee report goes beyond Malayalam cinema and that the WCC (Women in Cinema Collective) will continue to fight until the recommendations in the report are implemented.

Also Read: Hema Committee Report: Kerala govt under fire for ignoring exploitation of women in Malayalam film industry

Revathy calls Hema Committee report a 'first step' towards creating safer workplace for women

Meanwhile, actor, filmmaker, and Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) member Revathy shared her thoughts on the report, calling for collective action to create a safer environment for women in the industry.

When asked about her first reaction to the report, Revathy expressed a mix of relief and said, “I am happy". “This is the first time any state government has made this possible. Though it’s delayed, it has happened. A study of this kind has never happened with regard to the film industry. In that way, it’s very good. But I realise there is a long road ahead. Now we have to work hand-in-hand with the government and the film bodies to understand how to make it a safer place.”



Revathy also spoke about the challenges posed by the state government’s delay in publishing the report. “I am sure they had their reasons,” she stated. “It’s not that I am negating the pressure and mental stress that all of us have gone through. But see now, what has happened, has happened. Reading this entire report is going to be quite tough. I haven’t even opened the first page to read it. We personally know the kind of things that have been happening.”

Revathy also mentioned the significance of a court order mandating that every production company in the Malayalam film industry must establish an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). She also emphasised the importance of collaboration and education moving forward.

Government shouldn't be blamed for delay, says Minister Saji Cherian

The report, which was submitted to the government several years ago, has been criticized for its delay in publication. Responding to related queries, Minister Saji Cherian said that the delay shouldn't be blamed on the government and claimed that no actress had complained to him about harassment during his three-and-a-half-year tenure as minister. He also assured that the government will take strict legal action to address the issues raised in the report.

The government has announced plans to organize a cinema conclave within two months to discuss the problems and solutions in the film and serial industries. The conclave will bring together representatives from all sectors of the industry to find solutions to the issues plaguing the industry.

The Hema Committee report had highlighted the widespread prevalence of sexual harassment, drug abuse, and other issues in the industry. The report had made several recommendations, including the setting up of an internal complaints committee to address sexual harassment complaints.

The government's assurance comes amid growing pressure from women's organizations and industry insiders to take action on the report's recommendations. With the conclave scheduled for two months, the industry is waiting with bated breath to see if the government will walk the talk.

Also Read: Kerala: Shashi Tharoor slams state govt over inaction on sexual harassment in Malayalam film industry

Latest Videos