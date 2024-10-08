Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rainfall expected across Kerala as low-pressure system develops; Orange alert in 2 districts today

    A low-pressure system forming from a cyclonic circulation over southern Kerala is expected to bring heavy rainfall across the state. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for several districts. Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam are on alert today.

    Heavy rainfall expected across Kerala as low-pressure system develops; Orange alert in 2 districts today october 8 2024 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 10:20 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Due to the development of a low-pressure system from a cyclonic circulation over southern Kerala, heavy rains are expected across the state. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast intense rainfall in various districts until the 11th of this month. Consequently, orange alerts have been issued for districts like Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam today, Idukki tomorrow, and Pathanamthitta and Idukki on the 10th, followed by Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam on the 11th. 

    Additionally, yellow alerts have been declared for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur for today and tomorrow.

    A cyclonic circulation has formed over southern Kerala, which is expected to strengthen into a low-pressure area over Lakshadweep by October 9. It is likely to move in a northwesterly direction. The low-pressure path extends from the southwest Bay of Bengal to Lakshadweep, passing through southern Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu. 

    Kerala is expected to experience widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next week, with isolated areas likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall until October 11.

    Rainfall Forecast for the Coming Days:

    Orange Alert:

    08/10/2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam
    09/10/2024: Idukki
    10/10/2024: Pathanamthitta, Idukki
    11/10/2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam

    The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for these districts, predicting very heavy rainfall in isolated areas. The term "very heavy rainfall" indicates a possibility of receiving between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm of rain within 24 hours.

    Yellow Alert:

    08/10/2024: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur
    09/10/2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur
    10/10/2024: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur
    11/10/2024: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad

    The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for these districts, predicting isolated heavy rainfall. The term "heavy rainfall" refers to an expected range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain within 24 hours. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also anticipated.

