Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Funeral of Malayali killed in Israel in Kollam today

    The body of Kollam native, Pat Nibin Maxwell, who was killed in a missile attack in Israel reached Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (Mar 08) evening. The funeral will be held in Kollam today by 4 pm.

    Funeral of Malayali killed in Israel in Kollam today anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 8:18 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The body of Kollam native Patnibin Maxwell, who was killed by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon was brought to Kerala on Friday (Mar 08) evening. Maxwell's (30) mortal remains were transported on Air India flight AI 140 to Delhi and further sent to Thiruvananthapuram on Air India flight AI 801. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Israeli Consul General to India, Tammy Ben-Haim, were present at Thiruvananthapuram Airport to receive Maxwell's body. The funeral, according to relatives, will be held on Saturday (Mar 09) at Kollam by 4 pm.

    Man from Kerala killed in missile attack on northern Israel; 2 injured

    Senior diplomats from the Indian embassy, officials from the Israeli foreign ministry, director general of population and immigration authority (PIBA), and Israel's interior minister, Moshe Arbel, attended a memorial send-off ceremony in New Delhi. A high-level group had paid their respects to Maxwell, according to Naor Gilon, the Israeli ambassador to India, who posted his condolences on social media.

    On Monday at around 11:00 AM, an anti-tank missile struck a plantation in Margaliot, a communal agricultural village in the Galilee region of Israel, resulting in Maxwell's death. Ziv Hospital identified his body. Two Indian labourers from Kerala were among the seven other workers hurt in the attack.
    Bush The 31-year-old Vazhathope resident Bush Joseph George had surgery at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, and he is recuperating well. After suffering from minor wounds, Paul Melvin, 28, of Vagamon, is presently receiving treatment at Ziv Hospital in Safed.

    The strike is believed to have been carried out by the Shi'ite Hezbollah group in Lebanon, which has been supporting Hamas during the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip by launching rockets, missiles, and drones at northern Israel daily since October 8.

    Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday said they responded by shelling the launch site with artillery. The IDF also reported striking a Hezbollah compound where members of the group had assembled in the southern Lebanon town of Chihine, as well as another site belonging to Hezbollah in Ayta ash-Shab.
     

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 8:18 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: GST commissioner seeks double-decker tax on mild liquor anr

    Kerala: GST commissioner seeks double-decker tax on mild liquor

    Sidharthan's death: Prime accused Sinjo is a karate black-belt; gruesome details of assault emerge anr

    Sidharthan's death: Prime accused Sinjo is a karate black-belt; gruesome details of assault emerge

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmala NR-370 March 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmala NR-370 March 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Congress may field K Muraleedharan from Thrissur after Padmaja's exit anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Congress may field K Muraleedharan from Thrissur after Padmaja's exit

    Major setback for Congress; Late Kerala CM Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal joins BJP anr

    Major setback for Congress; Late Kerala CM Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal joins BJP

    Recent Stories

    Oscar 2024 predictions: Oppenheimer or Barbie? Who will win Best Film Award THIS Sunday? Read on RBA

    Oscar 2024 predictions: Oppenheimer or Barbie? Who will win Best Film Award THIS Sunday? Read on

    What is Parrot fever? Symptoms, treatments of this outbreak that killed 5 people in Europe RKK

    What is Parrot fever? Symptoms, treatments of this outbreak that killed 5 people in Europe

    Army Officer abducted from Manipur's Thoubal district, found later

    Army Officer abducted from Manipur's Thoubal district, found later

    Nothing Phone 2a: Top 4 alternatives to this latest budget-friendly smartphone gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a: Top 4 alternatives to this latest budget-friendly smartphone

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress releases 1st list of 39 candidates, Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad gcw

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress releases 1st list of 39 candidates, Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon