Casteist remarks: Kerala Kalamandalam invites RLV Ramakrishnan to perform Mohiniyattam at Koothambalam

After the casteist remark at dancer RLV Ramakrishnan, the Kerala Kalamandalam invited him to perform Mohiniyattam at Koothambalam on Saturday (Mar 23).

Thrissur: The Kerala Kamandalam has invited dancer and brother of late actor Kalabhavan Mani, Dr. RLV Ramakrishnan for a dance performance after the controversy erupted following a casteist remark by a classical dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama Jr. Ramakrishnan happily accepted the invitation and will perform Mohiniyattam today at 5 pm at Kalamandalam's Koothambalam- the traditional theatre of Kerala. He said that this is the first time he is getting such an opportunity. Ramakrishnan was also a research student at Kalamandalam.

The other day RLV Ramakrishnan declined an invitation from actor-politician Suresh Gopi for a dance performance, citing prior commitments.

Kalamandalam Sathyabhama Jr directed caste-based insults at Ramakrishnan had the complexion of a crow and was unfit for Mohiniyattam. She made the controversial remark during a YouTube channel interview. Prominent people came forward with Facebook posts in support of Dr RLV Ramakrishnan in the incident. Dr. RLV Ramakrishnan said that he will take legal action in the matter.

Sathyabhama's controversial remark:

"Performers of Mohiniyattam should possess the graceful and captivating figure reminiscent of Mohini. If you look at him, he has the colour of a crow. Mohiniyattam is an art form with parted feet. There is nothing more awkward than a man playing with his legs crossed. According to me, men who play Mohiniyattam must have beauty. Are there no beautiful men? If you see him, the God and his mother won't be able to tolerate this."

