    Avian Flu Outbreak in Kerala: Health department issues guidelines; Check

    The Kerala State Health Department has issued special guidelines to prevent the spread of avian flu following confirmed cases among ducks and crows in Cherthala. These measures were formulated after a meeting of the Rapid Response Team chaired by Health Minister Veena George.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Health Department issued specific guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of avian flu. These guidelines, including the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) covering technical aspects, were formulated following a meeting of the Rapid Response Team chaired by Health Minister Veena George. The action was initiated following confirmation of avian flu among ducks and crows in Cherthala, as stated by the minister in a press release. As part of these measures, individuals involved in the poultry sector will undergo monitoring.

    "People with heavy body pain, cough, cold, and breathlessness will be closely monitored and will create awareness among the public," she said.

    The health department said the flu was reported from parts of Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts of the state.

    The minister also encouraged the public to report any unusual bird deaths, including crows, to the health department. The release emphasized that people should refrain from handling dead or infected birds and advised that meat and eggs should only be consumed after thorough cooking to ensure safety.

    The release stated that there have been no reported cases of avian flu infection among humans in Kerala so far, emphasizing the importance of taking proper precautions. Avian flu (H5N1), is a type of avian influenza virus that causes disease in birds. Though rare, the virus could be transmitted to humans, it said.

    In recent days, there have been reports of bird deaths, including crows, chickens, quail, and storks, in the Alappuzha district.
     

