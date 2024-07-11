Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Alarming! Cyber crime rate surges in Kerala's Idukki; Over 700 cases reported in 6 months this year

    Cyber fraud gangs have stolen a significant amount of money from Idukki district, with Rs 14 crore lost in two and a half years, and Rs 5.5 crore in the last six months alone.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

    Idukki: According to District Police Chief TK Vishnu Pradeep, Idukki district has witnessed a significant surge in various types of cybercrimes this year, with 742 complaints filed in just six months, compared to 850 cases in the entire previous year. In response, the police have initiated measures to raise public awareness about the risks of cyber fraud and educate citizens on how to protect themselves from these crimes.

    Cyber fraud gangs have swindled a staggering Rs 14 crore from Idukki district in just two and a half years, with Rs 5.5 crore lost in the last six months alone. Out of 742 complaints filed, only 55 cases were registered. However, prompt action by the police in three cases led to the recovery of lost funds, and transactions worth Rs 2 crore were frozen. According to District Police Chief TK Vishnu Pradeep, the common modus operandi includes deceiving people with fake lottery wins, cryptocurrency investment scams, threats of illegal parcel contents, and promises of large loans. The police are working to raise awareness and prevent such fraud.

    The investigation revealed that the fraudulently obtained money is rapidly transferred to multiple accounts within seconds, making it challenging to trace the culprits. Additionally, the scammers exploit the bank accounts of low-income individuals by paying a small sum for a SIM card, further complicating the tracking process. The police face another hurdle as many victims hesitate to report the crime due to embarrassment, allowing the fraudsters to go unpunished. To combat this, the police urge victims to report financial losses within one hour. To enhance awareness, the police will conduct classes with banks to educate people about various types of fraud. Moreover, cyber volunteers will be appointed in every police station to assist in tackling cybercrimes.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 9:36 AM IST
