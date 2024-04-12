Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Actress attack case: HC directs sessions judge to hand over copies of statements to survivor

    In addition to requesting the SIT investigation, the survivor-actress has requested copies of the statements made to the sessions judge, who had already looked into the claims of unauthorized access.

    Actress attack case: HC directs sessions judge to hand over copies of statements to survivor rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

    Ernakulam: The survivor in the 2017 actress assault case filed a motion with the Kerala High Court requesting a court-monitored investigation by the State police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the claimed unauthorized access to the memory card containing the assault's images while it was in the trial court's custody. The case was adjourned to May 30. The survivor argued that if the investigation was not conducted as per the court's instructions, the High Court could intervene on its initiative.

    In addition to requesting the SIT investigation, the survivor-actress has requested copies of the statements made to the session judge, who had already looked into the claims of unauthorized access. The court granted the survivor's request for a certified copy of the statements collected by the district court judge. The allegations suggested that the fact-finding report was biased towards protecting colleagues. The survivor is demanding that the court quash the investigation report due to the highly secretive manner in which it was conducted, as she was sidelined as the complainant.

    The Kerala High Court on Wednesday (Feb 28) denied cancellation of bail of Malayalam actor Dileep, the 8th accused in the actress assault case. The single bench headed by Justice  Sophie Thomas reviewed the government's plea to cancel the actor's bail. It was discovered that the memory card was checked unlawfully in three different courts. Those found to have accessed the memory card include Clerk Mahesh of the District Sessions Court, Shirastadaar Tajuddin of the Wacharana Court, and Magistrate Leena of Angamali.

    Several people allegedly kidnapped and sexually attacked the survivor-actress in a moving car in 2017 at the actor Dileep's (Malayalam cinema) request. In the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court, the case is currently on trial.

    In 2022, the actress filed a lawsuit in the High Court, claiming that the memory card containing attack footage that was taken into custody as evidence had been examined, duplicated, and sent without permission. The High Court had ordered the Ernakulam District and Sessions Judge to look into these claims through fact-finding in December of last year.
     

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Three students die after drowning in river in Palakkad anr

    Kerala: Three students die after drowning in river in Palakkad

    Hatia-Ernakulam Express train's name plate translates Hatia to 'murder' in Malayalam; Picture goes viral rkn

    Hatia-Ernakulam Express train's name plate translates Hatia to 'murder' in Malayalam; Picture goes viral

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-375 April 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-375 April 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97: First prize is Rs 12 crore! Check full structure, ticket cost and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Vishu Bumper BR-97: First prize is Rs 12 crore! Check full structure, ticket cost and more

    Kerala: Decommissioned submarine INS Sindhudhvaj to be dismantled at Azhikkal port in Kannur anr

    Kerala: Decommissioned submarine INS Sindhudhvaj to be dismantled at Azhikkal port in Kannur

    Recent Stories

    Appraisal time! THESE cities saw rise in increment queries: Report gcw

    Appraisal time! THESE cities saw rise in increment queries: Report

    Karnataka: Three people die stuck by lighting as several districts witness rainfall vkp

    Karnataka: Three people die stuck by lighting as several districts witness rainfall

    IPL 2024: MI's Ishan Kishan says Hardik Pandya loves challenges, believes fans will start loving him soon snt

    IPL 2024: MI's Ishan Kishan says Hardik Pandya loves challenges, believes fans will start loving him soon

    Wrestler Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI chief of trying to end her Olympic dream; fears doping conspiracy snt

    Wrestler Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI chief of trying to end her Olympic dream; fears doping conspiracy

    Who was Arulmani? 65-year-old actor passes away due to heart attack RKK

    Who was Arulmani? 65-year-old actor passes away due to heart attack

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon