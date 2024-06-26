Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    THIS restaurant in Bengaluru fined Rs 7,000 for failing to provide hot dosa

     On June 19, the First Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission penalized Udupi Garden restaurant following a complaint from Tahara, a 56-year-old resident of Koramangala. It has been fined Rs 7,000 for not serving hot and hygienic food to the customer.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

    A restaurant near a National Highway in Bengaluru Urban district was fined for not serving hot and hygienic food to a customer. On June 19, the First Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered Udupi Garden restaurant to pay Rs 7,000.

    Tahara, a 56-year-old resident of Koramangala in Bengaluru, stated that she stopped at the restaurant for breakfast on her way to Hassan for a family trip on July 30, 2022. She claimed that the food served was cold and not fresh. When she requested a hot meal, the restaurant staff rudely refused her request.

    The complainant, who has high blood pressure, alleged that because she couldn't eat at the restaurant, she was unable to take her medication.

    The commission team, which received the complaint and investigated the matter, seized the CCTV footage of the hotel and examined it.

    B Narayanappa, the Commission President handling the case, found Udupi Garden restaurant guilty of deficient service. The Commission imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for the service lapse and an additional Rs 2,000 to cover litigation expenses.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 1:27 PM IST
