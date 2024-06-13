Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Temples cannot be excluded from RTI: Karnataka High Court

    The Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition seeking exemption of temples from the RTI Act, affirming they qualify as public authorities under state religious oversight. Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria upheld transparency, stating that RTI inquiries do not burden temple priests unduly. The ruling underscores temples' accountability as custodians of public religious endowments.

    Temples cannot be excluded from RTI: Karnataka High Court vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    Karnataka High Court has ruled against excluding temples from the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The dismissal came in response to a petition filed by K.S.N. Dixit, the General Secretary of All Karnataka Hindu Temple Priests, Agamikas, and Priests Association, seeking exemption for temples from the transparency law.

    Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria, along with a division bench, upheld that temples, particularly those managed under the State Religious Endowment Department, qualify as public authorities and thus fall under the purview of the RTI Act. The bench emphasized that the act of seeking information through RTI does not impose undue burden or interference upon the priests serving in these temples.

    "The temples where the petitioners are priests are public authorities under the State Religious Endowment Department and come under the RTI Act. So seeking information under the Right to Information Act does not constitute a nuisance to priests. Therefore, the bench held that the petition of the petitioner cannot be considered and dismissed the petition," the court stated in its order.

    The ruling underscores the principle that temples, as custodians of public religious endowments, are accountable to the public under the transparency provisions of the RTI Act. This decision is expected to have implications across similar cases involving religious institutions under state oversight.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No one has attempted to exonerate actor Darshan from murder case: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwar vkp

    No one has attempted to exonerate actor Darshan from murder case: Karnataka HM G Parameshwar

    Renukaswamy murder case: Is Vijayalakshmi, Actor Darshan wife considering seperation? vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Is Vijayalakshmi, Actor Darshan's wife considering seperation?

    Karnataka Hight Court directs government to halt actions until July 4, approves extension of HSRP number plate installation vkp

    Karnataka HC approves extension of HSRP number plate installation, directs govt to halt actions until July 4

    Cricketer Mayank Agarwal performs 'Sarpa Sanskara' ritual at Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada vkp

    Cricketer Mayank Agarwal performs ‘Sarpa Sanskara’ ritual at Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada

    Fans of actor Darshan, who support him are of demonic trait, says victim Renukaswamy's mother vkp

    Fans of actor Darshan, who support him are of demonic trait, says victim Renukaswamy's mother

    Recent Stories

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding details: When, where, what not to wear RKK

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal wedding: When, where, what not to wear

    Yoga Day 2024: PM Modi provides daily dose of different asanas, shares benefits and more (WATCH) gcw

    Yoga Day 2024: PM Modi provides daily dose of different asanas, shares benefits and more (WATCH)

    Florida rains: 'Life-threatening floods' cast shadow over T20 WC 2024, fans urge ICC to shift matches (WATCH) snt

    Florida rains: 'Life-threatening floods' cast shadow over T20 WC 2024, fans urge ICC to shift matches (WATCH)

    Kartik Aaryan reveals his FIRST pay cheque amount RBA

    Kartik Aaryan reveals his FIRST pay cheque amount

    T20 WC 2024: Rutherford credits work during IPL after powering West Indies into Super Eights with win over NZ snt

    T20 WC 2024: Rutherford credits work during IPL after powering West Indies into Super Eights with win over NZ

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon