    Renowned kannada literature and folklore scholar Prof. Amruth Someshwar passes away

    In a significant loss to the literary world, renowned Kannada literature stalwart and senior folklore scholar, Prof. Amruth Someshwar, breathed his last on Saturday morning at the age of 88. Prof. Someshwara, a multifaceted personality excelling in Kannada, Tulu literature, and Yakshagana, left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape with his prolific contributions.
     

    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

    Born on September 27, 1935, in Adka, Someshwar village, Mangaluru taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, Amruth Someshwar spent his formative years in Mumbai before returning to his hometown at the age of five for his education. After receiving Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) in 1954, his academic journey laid the foundation for his enduring passion for literature and storytelling. Amruth Someshwar's literary journey was characterised by a deep connection to the cultural and artistic richness of Tulunad.

    In 1957, Amruth Someshwar marked the beginning of a prolific career with his maiden work, the short story 'Elegili.' Over the years, he authored numerous short story collections, including 'Rudrashila Sakshi,' 'Kempu Nenapu,' and Other Stories.' In addition to short stories, Amrut Someshwara penned poetry collections like 'Vanamale,' 'Bhramana Uppu Gali,' and the novel 'Tirada Tere.'  Someshwar, well-versed in Tulu, published plays such as 'Thambila' and 'Rangita,' along with poetry collections like 'Gondol' and 'Raya Ravute.'

    His literary repertoire extended to plays, poems, and dictionary. Prof. Someshwar's diverse talents were evident in his compositions for Yakshagana episodes, soundtracks, and textbooks. Amruth Someshwar's literary prowess did not go unnoticed, earning him more than 10 prestigious awards. 

    The accolades included honours from the Karnataka Sahitya Academy, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, Rajyotsava Award, Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai award, Karnataka Folk and Yakshana Academy Award. 

    Arrangements have been set up at his residence, Someshwara, for the public to pay their respects. Family sources have stated that the last rites will be conducted on Sunday.

