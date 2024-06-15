Petrol, diesel gets costlier by Rs 3 in Karnataka: BJP slams Congress' intent to loot common man (WATCH)

Effective immediately from June 15, the Karnataka government has adjusted the sales tax on both fuels, increasing it by 29.84% for petrol and 18.44% for diesel.

The Karnataka government on Saturday announced an increase in the cess on petrol and diesel, resulting in higher fuel prices for consumers across the state. Effective immediately from June 15, the government has adjusted the sales tax on both fuels, increasing it by 29.84% for petrol and 18.44% for diesel.

This adjustment marks Karnataka as the first state to raise petrol and diesel prices post the Lok Sabha elections. According to a state government notification issued today, the Karnataka Sales Tax (KST) on petrol has been raised from 25.92% to 29.84%, and on diesel from 14.3% to 18.4%.

The Petroleum Dealers Association estimates that petrol prices will rise by approximately Rs 3 per litre, while diesel prices will increase by about Rs 3.05 per litre in Karnataka. As a result, petrol is now priced at Rs 102.86 per litre and diesel at Rs 88.94 per litre in Bengaluru.

Previously, petrol in Bengaluru was sold at Rs 99.84 per litre, and diesel at Rs 85.93 per litre. The last revision in fuel prices occurred in November 2021, when the previous BJP government reduced petrol prices by Rs 13.30 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 19.40 per litre in efforts to revive the economy following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision has sparked controversy and sharp criticism from opposition parties, particularly the BJP, which accused the ruling Congress party of imposing an unjust burden on the common man. Shehzad Poonawalla, a spokesperson for the BJP, condemned the move as anti-farmer and anti-common man, characterizing it as akin to a "jizyah tax" intended to extract more from the public.

"The true face of Congress party has been exposed...Congress party says that there is inflation in the country and then Congress party and its own state governments raise the petrol & diesel prices. In Karnataka, they have passed an anti-farmer, anti-common man order, a fatwa, a jizyah tax and they have increased the petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 and Rs 3.05. This is to break common man's tax. This is because they have bankrupted Karnataka because of their schemes," the Poonawalla told ANI news agency.

He further said, "Today, one thing is very clear that the Congress party only wants to loot and take away the money of the common man. Because of their crack pot policies, these kinds of taxes are being imposed and they must tell us that why is it that Rahul Gandhi who said khata khat khata khat Rs 1 Lakh will be deposited into the accounts, will they now deposit the money in the bank accounts of women in Karnataka and Himachal?"

Latest Videos