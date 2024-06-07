Peak Bengaluru moment: Employee brushes teeth at office due to water shortage at home

Despite heavy rains, Bengaluru faces a severe water crisis. A viral post by Rishabh Srivastava, showing him brushing his teeth at work due to no water at home, highlights this issue. Comments range from humorous to critical, reflecting widespread frustration and the irony of relying on office water amidst the ongoing shortage.

Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon City of India, is currently grappling with a severe water crisis despite recent heavy rains. Last week's downpour left the entire city in disarray, yet the water shortage persists. Many residents in various parts of the city continue to face significant water issues, as highlighted by recent social media posts.

One such post by Rishabh Srivastava has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). Rishabh shared a photo of himself brushing his teeth in the washroom of his office, captioning it, "This is Bengaluru's peak moment. I came to the office at 10 am today because there is no water at home."

The post has attracted a mix of humorous and critical comments. Some users joked that he should have collected rainwater in buckets during the recent downpour. Another comment criticized people like him for going on picnics instead of voting on election day, suggesting they don't deserve even basic water facilities.

One user remarked on the irony of finding a solution to Bengaluru’s water woes by using the office's facilities. They cautioned that relying on treated water in offices might lead to health issues.

This situation comes in the backdrop of a severe water crisis that has plagued Bengaluru. Last year, despite a heavy monsoon, the state government declared a drought. The water crisis was exacerbated by the Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In response, the government drilled boreholes and allocated water to certain areas to address the shortage.

