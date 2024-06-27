No price hike for coffee, tea in Bengaluru despite milk price adjustment; check details

In a move to support farmers without burdening consumers, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has increased the quantity of milk in its half-litre and one-litre packets by 50 millilitres while adjusting the price by ₹2. This change aims to address the state's surplus milk production, which has increased from 90 lakh litres to 99 lakh litres.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, addressing media persons at Vidhansouda, emphasised that the adjustment is designed to aid farmers without necessitating a hike in the prices of coffee and tea in Bengaluru's hotels. "It is not appropriate to increase the price of coffee and tea in hotels," the Chief Minister stated. "KMF has not increased milk prices." Instead, they have increased the quantity to manage the surplus and support farmers. This will not impact the cost of coffee and tea for consumers."

The Chief Minister's clarification comes in response to speculation about a possible increase in beverage prices due to the milk price adjustment. P.C. Rao, President of the Bengaluru Hotel Association, confirmed that there will be no increase in coffee and tea prices in the city's hotels. "KMF increased the milk quantity by 50 millilitres and the price by ₹2 to help farmers. "This won't burden our industry, so coffee and tea prices won't rise," he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reaffirmed the state's dedication to bolstering farmers without negatively impacting consumers. "Milk production has increased significantly, and we must buy and sell this surplus to prevent losses for farmers. The price adjustment by KMF is minimal and necessary to maintain the balance," he added.

The strategic move to stabilise the dairy market in Karnataka, while safeguarding the interests of both farmers and consumers, is the decision to adjust the milk quantity and price. The Chief Minister's assurance and the Bengaluru Hotel Association's clarification aim to dispel any confusion and prevent unwarranted price hikes in the hospitality sector.

