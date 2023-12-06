Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Speculation surrounds Rahul Gandhi's possible move from Kerala's Wayanad to Karnataka

    Intense speculation surrounds Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi over possibly hinting at his relocation from Wayanad in Kerala to Karnataka. Despite his recent  sentimentality towards Wayanad, which he had described as his "home and family" just a week ago, Congress sources, requesting anonymity, confided that Rahul is encountering opposition to his potential re-candidature in Kerala. This challenge follows the Congress's recent electoral defeats across five states.

    Srishti ms
    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 2:04 PM IST

    The murmurs of Rahul Gandhi's potential candidature from Karnataka have gained momentum, fueled by reports from the I.N.D.I.A. alliance and echoes within Congress circles. The I.N.D.I. An alliance aiming to counter the BJP suggests that Rahul's presence in states where the BJP holds stronger sway, such as Karnataka, would be strategically more significant.

    CPI general secretary D. Raja, CPM Kerala unit secretary M.V. Govindan, and Kerala housing minister K. Rajan have openly advocated for Rahul's candidature in states where the BJP poses a formidable challenge. The sentiment expressed is that Rahul should direct his efforts against the BJP's influence rather than participating in the intra-party dynamics of Kerala.

    Responding to the speculation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasised the need for strategic decisions within the Congress. He stated, "Congress has to decide whether Rahul should fight against the BJP or against the left democratic front (LDF)," highlighting the impending triangular contest between the LDF, the BJP, and Congress in Kerala.

    CPM leader Govindan urged Rahul to focus on combating "the BJP's right-wingism" rather than involving himself in intra-state political rivalries. Minister Rajan concurred, suggesting that if Rahul opts for a southern state, Karnataka would be a more viable option than Kerala.

