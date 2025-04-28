The killing of a Hindu tourist in Kashmir has led to mass cancellations from Karnataka, causing Bengaluru-Kashmir flight fares to drop sharply from ₹40,000 to ₹8,000 amid safety concerns.

Bengaluru : The killing of a Hindu tourist in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has led to a sharp decline in the number of tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir. Fearing further attacks, tourists from Karnataka have cancelled their Kashmir trips. Consequently, Bengaluru-Kashmir flight ticket prices have dropped from ₹40,000 to ₹8,000.

The number of travellers to Kashmir has decreased significantly following the attack. Tourists from Karnataka who had booked trips through travel agencies are now cancelling their bookings. Around 70% to 80% of people scheduled to travel to Kashmir this week have cancelled their plans, leading to a sharp drop in flight ticket prices from Bengaluru to Srinagar.

After the central government revoked Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, tourist numbers from all states had increased significantly. Now, however, tourists from Karnataka are reluctant to visit Kashmir. Two Kannadigas who were on a trip to Kashmir were killed in the attack, and after witnessing the grief of their families, many Kannadigas have said they would not visit Kashmir even if offered a substantial sum. This sentiment has also contributed to the sharp drop in Bengaluru-Kashmir flight ticket prices.

Previously, urgent flight tickets from Bengaluru to Jammu or Kashmir cost between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000. However, following the April 21 attack on Hindu tourists in Pahalgam, Anantnag district, the number of travellers to Kashmir has plummeted. Although flights to Kashmir are operating as usual, there are very few passengers. As a result, all airlines have significantly reduced ticket prices. Urgent Bengaluru-Kashmir tickets, which cost ₹40,000 ten days ago, have now dropped to ₹8,000–₹9,000.

Tourists who had booked trips to Kashmir are now cancelling their plans and booking trips to alternate destinations for the same price. They are opting for trips to Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Goa, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and other locations. Some travel agencies are facing difficulties due to mass booking cancellations and are revising their plans. Currently, those who need to travel urgently to Kashmir can do so for just ₹8,000–₹9,000.