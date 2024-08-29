Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KAS 2024 candidates outraged over translation errors and discrepancies in exam paper; Demand re-exam

    The Karnataka Public Service Commission's (KPSC) recent preliminary exam for 384 Gazetted Probationer posts, held on August 27, 2024, faced backlash due to translation errors and confusing content. Errors included mismatched dates and incorrect translations, sparking criticism from candidates and opposition leaders.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 12:11 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

    The recent preliminary examination for 384 Gazetted Probationer posts conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has sparked significant controversy due to numerous errors in the question paper. Held on August 27, 2024, the exam saw widespread criticism from candidates who discovered multiple translation mistakes and confusing content.

    Candidates took to social media to express their frustration over the poor quality of the question paper. The errors included discrepancies between the English and Kannada versions of questions, leading to confusion and misunderstandings. For example, one question about the 'Lok Adalat Act' was correctly printed as 2002 in English but erroneously listed as 2022 in Kannada. Another question about the large stork was incorrectly translated, where 'heaviest' in English was misrepresented as 'fastest' in Kannada. Additionally, a descriptive question about the 'Rajya Sabha General Election' was inconsistently translated as 'State Assembly' in English.

    The Kannada Development Authority has requested a detailed report from KPSC regarding these errors. Dr. Purushottama Bilimale, Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, has formally addressed the issue in a letter to the KPSC Secretary. The authority has demanded a complete report on the corrective measures taken by KPSC within three days.

    Public sentiment is notably negative, with many lamenting the decline in the quality of KPSC exams, which were once considered a benchmark for other states. The translation issues have led to concerns about the credibility and reliability of the examination process.

    Opposition Leader R. Ashoka criticized the KPSC, stating, "The errors in the preliminary examination question paper have made the whole system a laughing stock. The mismanagement of this examination reflects poorly on the Karnataka Congress government."

