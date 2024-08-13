Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Young man stabs Alvas PU College student over alleged love failure in Moodabidri, case filed

    A young man from Tumkur, Manjunath, attacked a female student with scissors at Alvas College in Moodabidri after a love failure. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder. The incident, triggered by unreturned messages, has shocked the local community and college.

    Karnataka Young man stabs Alvas PU College student over alleged love failure in Moodabidri case filed vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 4:32 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 4:32 PM IST

    In a shocking incident in Moodabidri, Dakshin Kannada district, a young man attacked a student with scissors after a love failure. The altercation occurred at Alvas College early yesterday morning, where the accused, identified as Manjunath from Tumkur, reportedly took drastic action due to personal grievances.

    Manjunath, who had studied alongside the victim during their Pre-University College (PUC) days, had recently travelled from Tumkur to Moodabidri to meet her. His anger stemmed from the fact that the young woman had not responded to his messages, and he had been unsuccessful in arranging a meeting with her despite numerous attempts.

    Karnataka HC rejects petition for fresh probe in Soujanya murder and rape case

    On the morning of the incident, Manjunath, unable to contain his frustration, went to the college and confronted the student. During the confrontation, he used scissors to stab her, causing a minor injury to her face. The victim, a young woman from Tumkur currently studying at Alvas College, was immediately attended to by fellow students who intervened and restrained Manjunath.

    The students swiftly handed Manjunath over to the Moodabidri police, who have since arrested him. A case of attempted murder has been filed against him. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

