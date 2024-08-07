Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka transport dept to revamp DL, RC with QR codes and microchips

    Karnataka's transport department will introduce smart cards with QR codes and microchips for driving licenses (DL) and vehicle registration certificates (RC), standardizing formats nationwide as per MORTH guidelines. New DLs will feature organ donor status, and emergency contacts, and be laser-printed. Implementation starts in September after finalizing a contractor.

    Karnataka's transport department is set to transform the driving license (DL) and vehicle registration certificate (RC) formats by introducing smart cards embedded with QR codes and microchips. This move aims to standardize DL and RC formats across the country, in line with guidelines from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH).

    To implement these new rules, the transport department has conducted a tender process to select a private organization responsible for printing and distributing the new DL and RCs. The department plans to finalize the contractor by the end of this month and begin issuing the updated DLs and RCs in September.

    New features

    The redesigned DL will include several new features. Besides the driver's name, date of birth, address, and blood group, the new DL will now also indicate if the holder is an organ donor. Additionally, it will list the mobile numbers of the driver, his relatives, and emergency contacts.

    Currently, the DL and RC display all details on one side, with a microchip on the reverse. The updated DL and RC will have information printed on both sides and will be produced using laser printing technology. Scanning the QR code on these documents will provide access to all related details.

