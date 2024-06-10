Karnataka rains: IMD issues red alert for 6 districts, heavy downpour expected for 48 hours

Heavy rainfall across Karnataka, including North Karnataka and Coastal regions, caused three deaths and several incidents. Two bikers died from a fallen tree in Belagavi, and another person was killed by a tree in Udupi. The IMD issued red alerts for six districts and orange/yellow alerts for others, expecting rain until June 18.

More than 10 districts across Karnataka, including the North Karnataka and Coastal regions, experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday. This adverse weather has led to several rain-related incidents resulting in three deaths.

In Belagavi, two individuals died when a tree fell during the storm. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shimoga, Belgaum, Kodagu, Vijayapur, Bagalkote, and Bangalore have all reported significant rainfall since Saturday night.

In Mudalagi taluk of Belagavi, a tractor carrying 10 people overturned in a river at Avaradi, leaving nine stranded and one person missing. Tragically, Somanath Muchandikara (21) and Vithala Talwar (20) died when a tree fell on them while they were riding a bike on the road connecting Belagundi and Karle village. Additionally, Shankar (65) was killed when a walnut tree fell on him as he walked through a field in Varanga, Hebri taluk of Udupi district.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for six districts over the next 48 hours due to heavy rainfall. These districts include coastal regions such as Udupi and Uttara Kannada, as well as Belgaum, Dharwad, Gadag, and Koppal, which are expected to receive up to 20 cm of rain.

An orange alert has been issued for Bagalkote, Vijayapur, Bellary, and Shimoga districts. Meanwhile, a yellow alert is in place for Davanagere, Chikkamagaluru, Yadagiri, Raichur, and Kalaburagi districts until June 14. According to the IMD, the rain is anticipated to continue statewide until June 18.

