    Karnataka: Maulvi arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl who came to read Quran in Chitradurga mosque

     

    A Maulvi in Chitradurga allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl under the guise of private Quranic studies at her home. Encouraging her brother to also commit assault, the crimes surfaced after a medical visit. Both were arrested following a POCSO Act complaint, with authorities now seeking additional information from the public.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 3, 2024, 9:50 AM IST

    A Maulvi from a mosque in Karnataka's Chitradurga stands accused of sexually assaulting a young girl who frequented the mosque for Quranic studies. The distressing case, which has recently come to light, has ignited fury within the community.

    The victim, a minor girl who had been attending the mosque for Quranic lessons for three years, allegedly fell victim to the Maulvi's advances. According to reports, the Maulvi persuaded the girl's parents that religious studies should be conducted at home, not within the mosque premises. Subsequently, he began taking the girl to her residence for private sessions, where the assaults allegedly took place.

    The situation took a darker turn when the Maulvi allegedly encouraged the victim's brother to commit rape, a heinous act that was purportedly recorded. These shocking incidents of abuse supposedly occurred every week over the span of six months, leading to the victim experiencing physical discomfort recently, prompting her parents to seek medical attention.

    The issue came to light when the victim's parents sought medical care for her, prompting authorities to intervene. Following a complaint filed by the victim's mother, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against Maulvi and the victim's brother.

    Law enforcement agencies have swiftly taken action, apprehending the accused Maulvi and initiating a thorough investigation into the matter. The community is reeling from the allegations, with many calling for justice to be served for the victim.

    As investigations progress, authorities are urging anyone with pertinent information or who may have faced similar circumstances to step forward and assist in ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.

