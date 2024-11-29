Karnataka: Marijuana kits introduced to detect smokers in Gangavathi

Gangavathi Police, equipped with marijuana detection kits, have intensified efforts to curb ganja use, with offenders facing Rs 10,000 fines and 6-month jail terms. The first case was registered, and in Kalaburagi, four were arrested for smuggling banned substances into a jail.

Karnataka: Marijuana kits introduced to detect smokers in Gangavathi vkp
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

Gangavathi: The days of using traditional methods to detect intoxicated individuals are gone. The Karnataka Police Department has now equipped its personnel with marijuana detection kits to identify ganja smokers. These kits have been dispatched to police stations across the state, including 20 kits sent to the Gangavathi City Police Station.  

Ganja smokers often attempt to evade detection by cleaning their mouths and roaming freely. However, if caught and tested at a hospital using these kits, marijuana use is confirmed. A simple urine test conducted with the kit shows results with a point indicator, confirming marijuana consumption.  

With the growing number of ganja users in Gangavathi and surrounding taluks, these kits have been distributed among police personnel and deployed in different areas.  

Penalties for Marijuana smokers

Earlier, fines were primarily imposed on those selling marijuana. Now, the government has introduced strict penalties for those found smoking it. If confirmed, the offender faces a fine of Rs 10,000 and up to six months in prison. The Gangavathi Police have intensified efforts to identify and act against marijuana smokers across the city.  

The first case using a marijuana detection kit has already been registered, according to Gangavathi City Police Station PI Prakash Male. He stated that Aslam Pasha, a resident of Gundamma Camp, was identified through the kit after consuming marijuana. A case was subsequently registered at the city police station.  

The PI highlighted the increasing number of marijuana users in Gangavathi, especially among young people. To curb this growing trend, the state government has provided these kits to police stations for efficient detection.  

In another incident, Kalaburagi Police arrested four individuals for attempting to smuggle banned substances into the central jail by throwing ball-shaped objects over the prison walls. The arrested include Lokesh Subhash (24) from Indira Nagar, hotel worker Uday Kumar Doddani (29), JCB operator Mubarak Abbas Ali, and mechanic Sajid.  

Upon inspection, the police found a mobile phone, a packet of marijuana, tablets resembling banned drugs, and tobacco products inside the ball-shaped objects. The accused revealed during interrogation that the items were intended for murder case convicts.  

