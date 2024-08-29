Relief for Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in disproportionate assets case

The Karnataka High Court has upheld the state cabinet's decision to revoke CBI probe permission into DK Shivakumar’s assets case, providing him temporary relief. The CBI's challenge to the Lokayukta's probe was also rejected, with the Supreme Court now set to decide on the matter.

The Karnataka High Court has rejected petitions contesting the state cabinet's decision regarding DK Shivakumar's disproportionate assets case. This ruling offers temporary relief to the Congress leader amid a prominent legal dispute.

The petitions, brought forth by BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), aimed to overturn the Karnataka government's order which had revoked permission for a CBI probe into allegations of illegal asset accumulation by Shivakumar. The High Court's ruling reinforced the cabinet's decision, affirming its legitimacy. Furthermore, the High Court also rejected the CBI's petition challenging the Lokayukta's probe order. Consequently, the Lokayukta Police will persist in their investigation into Shivakumar's alleged illicit assets.

This ongoing legal clash between the state government and the CBI has escalated to a point where, under Article 131 of the Indian Constitution, only the Supreme Court holds the authority to make a final ruling. The High Court indicated it could not assess the government's decision's correctness and advised that the matter be escalated to the Supreme Court for a definitive resolution.

Currently, the High Court's decision offers temporary relief to DK Shivakumar, as the petitions contesting the cabinet order have been ruled non-maintainable. This ruling marks a significant development in the high-profile case, with further legal proceedings anticipated at the Supreme Court level.

Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, recently appeared before the Lokayukta Police on August 22 to cooperate with the ongoing probe, while accusing the CBI and Lokayukta Police of harassment through prolonged questioning.

Latest Videos