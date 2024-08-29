Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Relief for Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in disproportionate assets case

    The Karnataka High Court has upheld the state cabinet's decision to revoke CBI probe permission into DK Shivakumar’s assets case, providing him temporary relief. The CBI's challenge to the Lokayukta's probe was also rejected, with the Supreme Court now set to decide on the matter.

    Karnataka High Court rejects plea challenging cabinet order in DK Shivakumar's disproportionate assets case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 4:44 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

    The Karnataka High Court has rejected petitions contesting the state cabinet's decision regarding DK Shivakumar's disproportionate assets case. This ruling offers temporary relief to the Congress leader amid a prominent legal dispute.

    The petitions, brought forth by BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatnal and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), aimed to overturn the Karnataka government's order which had revoked permission for a CBI probe into allegations of illegal asset accumulation by Shivakumar. The High Court's ruling reinforced the cabinet's decision, affirming its legitimacy. Furthermore, the High Court also rejected the CBI's petition challenging the Lokayukta's probe order. Consequently, the Lokayukta Police will persist in their investigation into Shivakumar's alleged illicit assets.

    This ongoing legal clash between the state government and the CBI has escalated to a point where, under Article 131 of the Indian Constitution, only the Supreme Court holds the authority to make a final ruling. The High Court indicated it could not assess the government's decision's correctness and advised that the matter be escalated to the Supreme Court for a definitive resolution.

    Currently, the High Court's decision offers temporary relief to DK Shivakumar, as the petitions contesting the cabinet order have been ruled non-maintainable. This ruling marks a significant development in the high-profile case, with further legal proceedings anticipated at the Supreme Court level.

    Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress president, recently appeared before the Lokayukta Police on August 22 to cooperate with the ongoing probe, while accusing the CBI and Lokayukta Police of harassment through prolonged questioning.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MUDA land scam: Karnataka HC postpones CM Siddaramaiah's plea challenging governor's order to August 31 vkp

    MUDA land scam: Karnataka HC postpones CM Siddaramaiah's plea challenging governor's order to August 31

    Increased rainfall drives up Onion, Garlic prices in Karnataka vkp

    Increased rainfall drives up Onion, Garlic prices in Karnataka

    South India 1st interstate metro Bengaluru to Hosur advances amid opposition from pro-Kannada activists vkp

    South India's 1st interstate metro Bengaluru-Hosur advances amid opposition from pro-Kannada activists

    KAS 2024 candidates outraged over translation errors and discrepancies in exam paper demand re exam vkp

    KAS 2024 candidates outraged over translation errors and discrepancies in exam paper; Demand re-exam

    Retired DGP Dr DV Guruprasad exposes dark reality of Indian prisons speaks on special treatment to Darshan in jail vkp

    EXCLUSIVE: Retd DGP Dr Guruprasad exposes dark reality of India's prisons amid actor Darshan's fiasco

    Recent Stories

    An Apple a day keeps the doctor away: 7 health benefits of Apple vkp

    An Apple a day keeps the doctor away: 7 health benefits of Apple

    Mukesh Ambani announces Jio-AI Cloud welcome offer: 100GB free cloud storage for Jio users dmn

    Mukesh Ambani announces Jio-AI Cloud welcome offer: 100GB free cloud storage for Jio users

    5 Foods to avoid consuming with milk for better health NTI

    5 Foods to avoid consuming with milk for better health

    Coffee 5 USEFUL tips to store coffee powder ATG

    Coffee: 5 USEFUL tips to store coffee powder

    MUDA land scam: Karnataka HC postpones CM Siddaramaiah's plea challenging governor's order to August 31 vkp

    MUDA land scam: Karnataka HC postpones CM Siddaramaiah's plea challenging governor's order to August 31

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon