    Karnataka High Court grants interim bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case linked to Prajwal Revanna

    Bhavani Revanna, mother of Prajwal Revanna, was granted interim anticipatory bail by the Karnataka High Court amidst allegations in a kidnapping case linked to her son's sexual assault case. Bail conditions include avoiding KR Nagar and Hassan, and attending SIT hearing. The next hearing is set for June 14. Background details and previous rejections are outlined.

    Karnataka HC grants interim bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case linked to Prajwal Revanna vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

    Karnataka High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, mother of Prajwal Revanna, who has been on the run for the past month amidst allegations connected to a kidnapping case tied to her son's sexual assault case. This ruling comes as a relief to Bhavani Revanna, who has been evading authorities.

    Judge Krishna S Dixit provided interim anticipatory bail only until next Friday and set the next hearing for June 14. As per the conditions imposed by the court, Bhavani Revanna has been directed not to visit KR Nagar or Hassan. She has also been instructed to attend the Special Investigation Team (SIT) hearing before 1 pm today.

    Background of the case reveals that the son of the abducted woman, H.D. Raju, filed a complaint on May 2, 2024, at the KR Nagar police station. The complaint alleged that on the instructions of Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna, the victim's son was taken away by the second accused, Satish Babanna, from their residence, without disclosing her whereabouts.

    Following the complaint, the KR Nagar police registered an FIR for kidnapping. The SIT, tasked with investigating the matter, issued a notice to Bhavani Revanna to appear for questioning. Earlier attempts by Bhavani Revanna to secure anticipatory bail were unsuccessful. Her application was rejected by the People's Representative Special Court on May 31. Subsequently, she approached the High Court, filing a criminal petition seeking anticipatory bail, which was granted on an interim basis on June 3.

    In her petition, Bhavani Revanna highlighted that the SIT, the respondent in her application, had no role in the kidnapping case. She emphasized that there was no need for arrest and trial, thus justifying the request for anticipatory bail. Bhavani Revanna assured the court of her compliance with all conditions imposed for the bail.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2024, 1:00 PM IST
    Latest Videos
