BREAKING: Karnataka HC extends HSRP installation deadline until November 20; Read this

The High Court has extended the HSRP installation deadline to November 20, 2024. Vehicle owners can now apply for HSRPs without penalties. To get your HSRP, visit the Karnataka Transport Department website or SIAM, book your plate, and schedule installation.

Good news for vehicle owners who haven’t yet fitted High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) to their cars. The High Court has extended the deadline for HSRP installation until November 20, 2024, following a recent hearing.

Previously, the state government had set multiple deadlines for installing HSRPs on all motor vehicles. The latest deadline was September 14. However, no penalties were enforced over the past few days due to the ongoing court case. During today’s hearing on September 18, the court responded to pleas from advocates and decided to extend the deadline.

This extension provides relief to motorists who were concerned about meeting the previous deadline. Vehicle owners now have additional time to comply with the HSRP requirements without facing penalties.

The Karnataka government had planned a special drive for motorists who hadn't installed the HSRP number plates by September 16. However, due to the recent High Court decision, motorists can now breathe a sigh of relief until November 20. For those who haven’t applied for the HSRP number plates yet, follow the steps below to apply.

Here’s how you can get your HSRP:

1. Log in to the [Karnataka Transport Department website](https://transport.karnataka.gov.in) or visit [SIAM](www.siam.in).

2. Click on "Book HSRP".

3. Select your vehicle manufacturer.

4. Enter your vehicle details.

5. Choose your nearest dealer showroom.

6. Make the payment for the HSRP number plate.

7. Enter the OTP received on your mobile.

8. Schedule a convenient date for installation.

