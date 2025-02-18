Karnataka HC approves felling of over 2000 trees for two major development projects in Bengaluru

The Karnataka High Court has allowed the Karnataka Railway Infrastructure Development Authority (K-RIDE) to clear 2,518 trees in Bengaluru for the expansion of the Indian Air Force Command Hospital and the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP).

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 3:58 PM IST

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has granted permission to the Karnataka Railway Infrastructure Development Authority (K-RIDE) to clear 2,518 trees in Bengaluru for two major projects: the expansion of the Indian Air Force Command Hospital on Old Airport Road and the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) along the Ambedkar Nagar and Muddenahalli routes.

This decision came after an environmental activist, Dattatreya T. Devaray, filed a public interest litigation opposing tree cutting for development projects, including the metro project. The division bench, led by Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria, reviewed the matter.

The bench, on the recommendation of the Tree Expert Committee (TEC), has approved the felling of 530 trees for the Command Hospital and the relocation of 1988 trees and 289 trees for the Bangalore Suburban Rail Project from Ambedkar Nagar to Muddanahalli. The bench also said in the order that 5000 trees should be planted as compensation for the cutting of 580 trees by K-Ride without permission. The High Court has given permission to cut 2518 trees in Bengaluru city for the rail project and hospital expansion.

