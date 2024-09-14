Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Govt school teacher arrested for sexually assaulting over 10 female students in Chikkodi

    In Chikkodi, Belagavi, teacher Sadika Baig was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing over ten female students. The abuse, occurring over six months, was reported by a student and corroborated by others. This incident raises significant concerns about student safety in schools.

    Karnataka: Government school teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault on over 10 female students in Chikkodi vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 11:48 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

    In a distressing incident from Chikkodi, Belagavi district, a government primary school teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing over ten female students. The teacher, Sadiq Baig, is accused of molesting minor students over six months.

    The case came to light when a student informed her parents about the teacher’s inappropriate behaviour. Subsequently, more than ten other female students also accused Baig of similar misconduct. They reported that the teacher had been engaging in improper touching under the guise of instruction.

    The parents lodged a formal complaint at the Chikkodi police station, leading to Baig's arrest late last night. The police have filed a case and are currently investigating the allegations to ensure justice for the victims.

    This case follows a similar incident in Bidar, where another teacher was accused of molesting students and threatening to withhold hall tickets if they complained. The cases of such sexual harassment complaints have increased in government schools as well, raising concerns among parents about the safety of their children. The increase in such cases involving government school teachers is alarming and has raised serious concerns in the general public.

