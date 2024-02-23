Karnataka experiences rise in temperature across the state

Karnataka residents endure higher temperatures, up by 2-3°C; Badami hits 36.4°C, Mandya and Bangalore follow. Bengaluru HAL Airport, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Hampi, and Honnavar also see spikes. The Meteorological Department's warning catches some off guard. Relief is expected with a slight temperature drop forecasted in the next two days.

People in Karnataka are feeling the heat as temperatures soar higher than usual by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. Different parts of the state are experiencing varying weather conditions, some getting heavy rains while others remain dry.

Yesterday, Badami reported a scorching high of 36.4 degrees Celsius, with Mandya and Bangalore Airport not far behind at 35.6 and 34.4 degrees Celsius respectively. Several other areas like Bengaluru HAL Airport, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Hampi, and Honnavar also saw temperatures rise by two degrees above normal.

The Meteorological Department had warned about this temperature increase beforehand, but many residents were still caught off guard. There's a slight relief in sight though, as experts predict temperatures to drop slightly over the next two days. Adding to the woes, there's an acute shortage of water in Bengaluru, with residents expressing concerns about the Rs 5 tanks being shut across the city.



The residents have expressed frustration over the tanker water, where they have accused the owners of hiking the prices of tanker water up to Rs 5,000 per tank. They have requested the BBMP to intervene and set a uniform price for tanker water across the city.