In a significant development, Peenya police have filed an FIR against Somashekar N, a former assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Somashekar is the second accused in the case, facing charges of criminal conspiracy, fraud, and breach of trust. The FIR invokes sections 120B, 406, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

Suhas R, former director of Wafe Engineering Private Limited, filed the complaint, accusing Somashekar and his son, Niranjan S Mayur (accused number 1), of misappropriating company funds and assets. Suhas claims that although he was appointed as the marketing director, Somashekar held the actual control.

Since Somashekar held a government position at the time, he couldn't directly involve himself and operated through his son, according to Suhas.

The complaint states that between December 2021 and the end of 2023, 2.15 crore rupees were transferred from Wafe Engineering to SLN CNC Tech Private Limited, owned by Ashok M A (accused number 4), for the purchase of machinery and aerospace production. However, the equipment ordered was never delivered. Instead, the funds were allegedly diverted, systematically crippling the company's operations.

Somashekar's role in this transfer is considered crucial, as he allegedly used his influence to suppress dissent and establish control.

The FIR details how Suhas was pressured and intimidated into signing several checks, fearing professional and personal repercussions. Meanwhile, the accused allegedly created shell companies, Ind Axis Consultancy Services and Mylar Packaging, to launder the money. Ultimately, Wafe Engineering suffered losses exceeding 80 lakh rupees, according to the FIR.

Crucially, the police are investigating whether Somashekar misused his authority as an assistant director at the ED to conceal this financial misconduct. If the allegations are proven, the consequences could be severe, potentially leading to scrutiny at institutional levels.

The investigation is ongoing following the filing of the FIR.