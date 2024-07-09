'District collectors should not behave like Kings': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned district officials to act as public servants, not kings, emphasizing accountability and resolving grassroots issues. In a marathon meeting, he addressed problems like excessive rainfall, farmer suicides, and pending cases. He urged officials to cancel ineligible BPL cards and ensure proper governance, stressing immediate action on public complaints.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a stern warning to district officials, emphasizing that they should not act like kings but rather as public servants dedicated to solving people's problems. "Both politicians and officials are public servants. If people are coming to me with their issues, it means you are not meeting them," he stated. He warned that senior officials would be held accountable if this negligence continues.

The Chief Minister held a marathon meeting from 10 am to 8 pm on Monday at Vidhana Soudha. Attendees included the District Collector, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer, District Superintendent of Police, and other key officials. The meeting focused on addressing department-wise issues, including excessive rainfall, financial relief, farmers' problems, and compensation for families of farmers who committed suicide. Other topics included revenue issues, dengue control, and the protection of government properties.



Siddaramaiah stressed that all work should be addressed at the grassroots level through coordination by district and taluk authorities. He urged the immediate resolution of land disputes involving Tehsildars, ACs, and DCs, warning that complaints reaching him would be seen as a sign of inaction. "Action will be taken if issues are not resolved positively," he warned.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted that his public meetings receive 15,000 to 20,000 applications. "Why do so many people come to me if local officials are doing their jobs? Do you expect District Collectors and Zilla Panchayat CEOs to handle public relations meetings and wash their hands off the problems?" he questioned.



Siddaramaiah advised District Collectors to understand their districts' history and conditions by reading the Gazetteer and Economic Survey. "The Constitution is not just for reading but for implementation," he noted. He emphasized the importance of good governance and mentioned historical figures like the Krishnaraja Wodeyars and Shahu Maharaja, who were known for their administrative excellence with the advice of capable officers.

The Chief Minister pointed out that 8,234 change of title cases and 37,587 cases are pending in Tahsildar Courts, with 10,838 cases pending with the Collector. "Some District Collectors have no pending cases. If others can do it, why can't you?" he asked. He stressed the importance of making DCs, ACs, and Tehsildars available to the people to resolve these issues promptly.



According to Niti Aayog, only 5.67 per cent of the state's population should be below the poverty line. However, 1.27 crore families have been issued BPL cards. The Chief Minister instructed officials to cancel ineligible BPL cards and ensure that only eligible families receive them.

Siddaramaiah suggested issuing gun licenses and identity cards to itinerant herdsmen. He also called for providing vaccinations and injections to sheep and goats in their camps to prevent theft and ensure their well-being.

