Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'District collectors should not behave like Kings': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned district officials to act as public servants, not kings, emphasizing accountability and resolving grassroots issues. In a marathon meeting, he addressed problems like excessive rainfall, farmer suicides, and pending cases. He urged officials to cancel ineligible BPL cards and ensure proper governance, stressing immediate action on public complaints.

    District collectors should not behave like Kings says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a stern warning to district officials, emphasizing that they should not act like kings but rather as public servants dedicated to solving people's problems. "Both politicians and officials are public servants. If people are coming to me with their issues, it means you are not meeting them," he stated. He warned that senior officials would be held accountable if this negligence continues.

    The Chief Minister held a marathon meeting from 10 am to 8 pm on Monday at Vidhana Soudha. Attendees included the District Collector, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer, District Superintendent of Police, and other key officials. The meeting focused on addressing department-wise issues, including excessive rainfall, financial relief, farmers' problems, and compensation for families of farmers who committed suicide. Other topics included revenue issues, dengue control, and the protection of government properties.

    MUDA site scam: Opposition calls for Karnataka CM’s resignation, CM defends position

    Siddaramaiah stressed that all work should be addressed at the grassroots level through coordination by district and taluk authorities. He urged the immediate resolution of land disputes involving Tehsildars, ACs, and DCs, warning that complaints reaching him would be seen as a sign of inaction. "Action will be taken if issues are not resolved positively," he warned.

    During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted that his public meetings receive 15,000 to 20,000 applications. "Why do so many people come to me if local officials are doing their jobs? Do you expect District Collectors and Zilla Panchayat CEOs to handle public relations meetings and wash their hands off the problems?" he questioned.

    Karnataka: Relief for alcohol consumers as state government freezes liquor prices until further notice

    Siddaramaiah advised District Collectors to understand their districts' history and conditions by reading the Gazetteer and Economic Survey. "The Constitution is not just for reading but for implementation," he noted. He emphasized the importance of good governance and mentioned historical figures like the Krishnaraja Wodeyars and Shahu Maharaja, who were known for their administrative excellence with the advice of capable officers.

    The Chief Minister pointed out that 8,234 change of title cases and 37,587 cases are pending in Tahsildar Courts, with 10,838 cases pending with the Collector. "Some District Collectors have no pending cases. If others can do it, why can't you?" he asked. He stressed the importance of making DCs, ACs, and Tehsildars available to the people to resolve these issues promptly.

    ‘Stopped smoking when I learned it shortens lifespan’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    According to Niti Aayog, only 5.67 per cent of the state's population should be below the poverty line. However, 1.27 crore families have been issued BPL cards. The Chief Minister instructed officials to cancel ineligible BPL cards and ensure that only eligible families receive them.

    Siddaramaiah suggested issuing gun licenses and identity cards to itinerant herdsmen. He also called for providing vaccinations and injections to sheep and goats in their camps to prevent theft and ensure their well-being.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru man finds broken iPhone near Silkboard junction read what happens next vkp

    Bengaluru man finds broken iPhone near Silkboard junction, posts on Reddit; here's what happened next

    Shankar Nag laid Bengaluru Metro blueprint three decades ago still no station honors him Veteran actor Ramesh Bhat vkp

    'Shankar Nag laid Bengaluru Metro's blueprint in 1989, yet no station honors him': Veteran actor Ramesh Bhat

    Bengaluru police lodge FIR on Virat Kohli One eight commune pub on MG Road for late night operations vkp

    Bengaluru police lodge FIR on Virat Kohli’s One8 commune pub on MG Road for late-night operations

    Karnataka rains IMD warns of floods in coastal districts orange alert for five days amid hefty downpour vkp

    Karnataka rains: IMD warns of floods in coastal districts, orange alert for 5 days amid hefty downpour

    Karnataka records 8% more rainfall, wetlands experience deficit vkp

    Karnataka records 8% more rainfall, wetlands experience deficit

    Recent Stories

    The Devil Wears Prada 2': Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway to return for sequel of iconic movie ATG

    'The Devil Wears Prada 2': Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway to return for sequel of iconic movie

    Hathras stampede probe: SIT records 119 statements, blames organizers for overcrowding AJR

    Hathras stampede probe: SIT records 119 statements, blames organizers for overcrowding

    Kerala government to organise 'Keraleeyam' again in December 2024 anr

    Kerala government to organise 'Keraleeyam' again in December

    Nestle to Maruti Zuzuki: Stocks to keep an eye on July 09 RKK

    Nestle to Maruti Zuzuki: Stocks to keep an eye on July 09

    Redmi 13 to launch in India today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect? gcw

    Redmi 13 to launch in India today: When and where to watch event LIVE? What to expect?

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon