    CM Siddaramaiah slams Amit Shah's empty-handed visit to Karnataka amidst drought relief delay

    Amidst the relentless grip of drought in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed dismay over the prolonged delay in securing drought relief assistance from the central government. Voicing his deep concern, Siddaramaiah criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the apparent lack of an expedited response. The Chief Minister emphasised the criticality of the situation, highlighting that Karnataka has been grappling with the devastating effects of the drought for the past five months.

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed dismay with the central government's response to the ongoing drought crisis in Karnataka. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah lamented the lack of concrete measures taken by the central government despite repeated appeals and efforts by the state government. He specifically criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for visiting the state without bringing any relief assistance or engaging in discussions on drought relief.

    Siddaramaiah highlighted the urgent need for increased support for farmers and rural populations affected by the drought, stressing the importance of extending the number of working days under the MGNREGA scheme to 150 to alleviate hardships faced by agricultural workers. Despite continuous appeals and efforts, Siddaramaiah expressed disappointment at the lack of progress in securing assistance.

    Furthermore, Siddaramaiah criticized Amit Shah's recent visit to his home district as mere political posturing, emphasizing his confidence in winning upcoming elections in both Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. Regarding former Prime Minister Deve Gowda's support for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's clarification on tax distribution, Siddaramaiah expressed skepticism, suggesting an alliance with the BJP.

    The Chief Minister outlined the efforts made by the state government to address the drought situation, including declaring drought in the state and appealing to the central government for assistance. Despite assurances of a meeting on December 23, Siddaramaiah noted the lack of progress in providing relief to drought-affected areas.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
