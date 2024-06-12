Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BREAKING: CID issues notice to former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case

    The CID has summoned former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for a hearing regarding a POCSO Act case. His legal team seeks a one-week extension, citing Yediyurappa's current presence in Delhi and the need for preparation. The case originated at Sadashivanagar police station but was transferred to the CID for additional investigation by the government.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

    The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has issued a notice to the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, B.S. Yediyurappa, in connection with a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Yediyurappa has been requested to attend a hearing today regarding the matter.

    Yediyurappa's legal team has appealed for more time to prepare for the hearing, stating that he is currently in Delhi. The lawyers have requested a one-week extension to allow Yediyurappa to appear for the background inquiry.

    The case was initially registered at the Sadashivanagar police station but was later transferred to the CID by the government for further investigation.

    What was the case?

    An FIR was registered against Yediyurappa at the Sadashivnagar police station, alleging that he sexually assaulted the girl on February 2 under the pretext of a meeting. This development comes at a crucial time for the BJP, especially with the impending Lok Sabha elections. The incident occurred during an encounter between Yediyurappa, the girl, and her mother, who sought assistance regarding a cheating case. According to police sources, the alleged assault took place during this meeting in February.

    Legal proceedings were initiated by the Sadashivanagar police upon receiving the complaint from the minor's mother. The accusations against the senior BJP leader have sparked public outcry and raised concerns about the safety of minors in the state.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
