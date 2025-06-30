A Bengaluru techie earning ₹43.5 lakh annually was laid off, sparking debate on the lack of a middle-class safety net in India. Despite paying high taxes, he received minimal support, raising concerns over job security and government aid.

Bengaluru: A highly paid software engineer in Bengaluru has shared his story of sudden job loss, raising concerns about the lack of a social safety net for India's middle class. As layoffs continue across sectors due to cost-cutting and internal politics, high earners are increasingly becoming the first to lose their jobs—even in large, reputed companies.

Laid off from a top-paying tech job

Salim, a graduate from a top-tier NIT, was earning ₹43.5 lakh annually at a tech firm in Bengaluru until recently. His story, shared by Venkatesh Ala on social media, reveals he was laid off last month and received only three months’ severance pay.

Techie falls into depression after job loss

Salim has paid over ₹30 lakh in income tax over the last five years, including ₹11.22 lakh just last year. Now unemployed, he struggles to pay for his house and his children's education, which costs ₹1.95 lakh per child annually. The sudden loss has left him emotionally shattered and depressed.

"The government has abandoned me," says laid-off techie

Despite his significant tax contributions, Salim feels abandoned by the government. While his real name remains undisclosed, his experience has sparked widespread discussion about the need for systemic reforms and middle-class support structures.

Debate erupts on social media over expectations from the state

Social media users are divided. Some argue that tax is paid to sustain the system, not to guarantee individual protection in times of crisis. Others stress that even high-income individuals need a safety net, especially when layoffs are sudden and unexpected.

Some commentators argue that one cannot sustain a ₹90 lakh lifestyle on a ₹45 lakh salary and expect government aid during hardship. They note this is a global issue, emphasising the importance of long-term financial planning over reliance on government intervention.

Amid growing layoffs and economic stress, financial experts suggest that the only sustainable solution lies in expanding the tax base and building robust public welfare systems—not in expecting personalised state support based on past contributions.