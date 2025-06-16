A video of a teacher alleging job loss for speaking Kannada in a Bangalore college classroom sparked outrage. The college resolved the issue after the controversy.

Bengaluru: A video of a teacher in Bengaluru alleging forced resignation for speaking Kannada in the classroom has sparked widespread anger in the state. The issue was later reportedly resolved amicably between the teacher and the institution. The incident happened at RV Learning Hub College. Rupesh Puttur, a lecturer at the college, brought the issue to light.

In the viral video, Rupesh alleged that he lost his job for answering a student's question in Kannada. He explained that a student asked him something in Kannada, to which he responded accordingly. Another student, who didn't understand the language, objected and requested him to speak in English. Rupesh said he told the student that Kannada is the local language and should be respected.

He further alleged that the college principal took disciplinary action against him the next day and pressured him to resign. Rupesh also made a serious allegation that the institution threatened to withhold the academic records of his daughter, who studies at another branch of the same college group.

He emotionally stated in the video that this is Kannada land and no one should lose their job for using their mother tongue. He also mentioned that the incident was recorded on the college's CCTV. The video quickly spread online, garnering immense support for Rupesh and sparking renewed calls for language rights in Karnataka.

As the incident snowballed into a controversy, the college stepped in to resolve the matter. College principal Venkatesh expressed regret over the misunderstanding surrounding the Kannada language and affirmed the college's commitment to Kannada and Karnataka. He assured that such incidents would not be repeated. Following this, Rupesh posted another video retracting his allegations. He stated that the issue had been amicably resolved and that his previous statements stemmed from concerns about his daughter's future.