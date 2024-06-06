Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Students fall ill after eating food, protest against S-Vyasa university as rat found inside kitchen

    Students at S-Vyasa University near Bengaluru protested after finding a rat in the hostel kitchen, causing illness among many. They accused the college management of negligence and demanded improved hygiene. The management promised immediate improvements, which pacified the students, and the protest was called off, though concerns about cleanliness remain.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 6, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

    Students at S-Vyasa University near Jigani, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, experienced a shocking incident that sparked outrage and led to protests. After having dinner at the college hostel, several students began vomiting, leading to panic among the campus community. The cause of the sudden illness was soon discovered—a rat had been found in the kitchen, contaminating the food.

    The discovery was made when some students, feeling nauseous, inspected the food they had just eaten and found the rat. The sight of the rat not only caused immediate sickness for some but also led to a deep sense of worry and disgust among the student body. 

    The students expressed their anger and frustration towards the college management, accusing them of negligence and lack of proper hygiene standards. The situation escalated quickly, with students gathering on the college premises to protest against the administration's irresponsibility.

    Chanting slogans and demanding action, the students insisted that the management take immediate steps to ensure such incidents do not occur again. They highlighted their concerns about the overall cleanliness and safety of the college's dining facilities.

    In response to the protest, the college management addressed the students, assuring them that measures would be taken to prevent such mistakes in the future. They promised to improve the hygiene standards of the kitchen and the overall cleanliness of the campus.

    After several discussions, the management's promises seemed to pacify the students. The protest was called off, and the students returned to their classes.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2024, 4:10 PM IST
