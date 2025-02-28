Bengaluru: Speeding auto crashes into BMTC bus near Sita circle, driver and passenger crushed to death

A tragic accident in Bengaluru’s Hanumanthanagar claimed two lives after a speeding auto crashed into a BMTC bus near Sita Circle. Auto driver Anil Kumar and passenger Dr. Vishnu Bhapat (80) died on the spot. Bhapat had celebrated his 80th birthday just a day before.

Bengaluru: Speeding auto crashes into BMTC bus near Sita circle, driver and passenger crushed to death vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 3:11 PM IST

A tragic accident near Hanumanthanagar in Bengaluru claimed the lives of an autorickshaw driver and his passenger after the vehicle was crushed between two BMTC buses. The incident occurred near Sita Circle in Girinagar when the auto, moving at high speed on a downward slope, lost control and collided with a bus.  

The deceased have been identified as auto driver Anil Kumar and passenger Dr. Vishnu Bhapat (80). Shockingly, Dr. Bhapat had just celebrated his 80th birthday the day before the accident. His son, who had come from abroad to mark the occasion, had left for the USA after the celebration. However, before even reaching his destination, he received the heartbreaking news of his father's death. He broke down upon hearing about the tragedy.  

The impact of the crash was severe, killing both Anil Kumar and Dr. Vishnu Bhapat on the spot. The accident site witnessed chaos as traffic came to a halt. Banashankari traffic police and local authorities rushed to the scene and conducted an inspection.  

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to KIMS Hospital for further procedures. Banashankari police have launched an investigation into the accident to determine further details.

