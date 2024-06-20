Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Power cuts on June 20 due to maintenance work in THESE areas

    BESCOM has announced a power outage in Bengaluru today from 10 am to 4 pm due to maintenance at the 66/11KV Austin Town Station and HBR Layout. Affected areas include Richmond Road, MG Road, Brigade Road, and surrounding areas in Austin Town, HBR 1st to 5th Blocks, Kammanahalli Main Road, Nagawara, and surrounding areas in HBR Layout.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

    The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that there will be a power outage in many parts of the city today. This is due to emergency maintenance work at the 66/11KV Austin Town Station and HBR Layout. The power cut will take place from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday.

    Power outage locations in Austin town:

    Richmond Road, Silver Lake Apartments, Trinity Circle, MG Road, Vijaya Bank, Brigade Road, Castle Street, Tata Lane, Udaya TV, ITC, Four Season Apartments, KSRP, Richmond Road Ratna Avenue, Hames Road, Residency Road, St Marks Road, Lavelle Road, Brigade Road, Whittle Mallya Road, Wood Street, Magrath Road, Albert Street, Convent Road, Embassy Office, Commissariat Road, Garuda Mall, Ashokanagar, Peeran, Marxm Road, Bowie Lane, Museum Road, Madras Bank Road, and surrounding areas.

    Power outage areas in HBR layout:

    HBR 1st Block, 2nd Block, Yasinnagar, Subhash Layout, Ram Temple Road, Ramdev Garden, Krishna Reddy Layout, Teachers Colony, HBR 3rd Block, Shivaramaiah Layout, Ring Road, Service Road, KK Village, CMR Road, Kammanahalli Main Road, Ramaiah Layout, Lingarajpur, Janakiram Layout, Kanakadasa Layout, Govindpur Main Road, Rashadnagar, Farida Shoe Factory, Arabic College, KG Halli, Govindpur Village, KG Halli, Vinobanagar, BM Layout, Arogamma Layout, Kaveri Garden, and surrounding areas, HBR Layout 4th Block, Yasinnagar, 5th Block, HBR Nagwara Main Road, Nagawara, NJK Garments, Bairanakunte, Kuppuswamy Layout, HKBK College, 4th & 5th HBR Layout, Vidya Sagar, Thanisandra, RK Hegdenagar, K Narayanpur, NN Halli, Balaji Layout Phase 1 to 3, Railway Men's Layout, BDS Layout, Central Access, KK Halli Hennur Main Road, HRGR 3rd Block, Oil Mill Road, Aravindanagar, Nehru Road, Kammanahalli Main Road, Bethel Street, AK Colony, HRBR 1st Block, 80 Adirasthe, CMR Road, Karle, Hegadenagar, Nagenahalli, Police Quarters Kempegowda Layout, Sabarinagar, KMT Layout, Bharatiya City Noor Nagar, Bharat Mata Layout, Hidayat Nagar, Lidkar Colony, and surrounding areas.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 8:44 AM IST
