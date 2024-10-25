Bengaluru: BBMP orders evacuation of 5-floored building in Horamavu as it develops cracks

A five-storied building in Bengaluru's Horamavu area has developed cracks, prompting the BBMP to order its evacuation. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized action against illegal constructions. This follows a recent tragic collapse in Babusa Palya, where eight workers lost their lives.

A five-storied building in Bengaluru’s Horamavu area, owned by Puttappa, has reportedly developed significant cracks, raising safety concerns. In response, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered the immediate evacuation of the structure.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed the media, confirming the situation. He stated, “A five-storied building has been constructed on a 10x25 feet plot in Nanjappa Garden. I have instructed the authorities to clear it.” He emphasized the need for strict action against illegal constructions and poorly executed work that poses a risk to life and safety.

This incident follows a tragic collapse in Babusa Palya, where eight workers lost their lives in an under-construction building failure. In response, the BBMP has been proactive, recently demolishing two buildings deemed dangerous in the Mahadevpura area.

One of the structures demolished was a dilapidated building, while the other was unauthorized and had suffered damage from recent rains. In HAL Ward Islampur, an old single-story building owned by Sriram was also taken down. Heavy machinery, including a JCB, was utilized to clear the site.

The BBMP continues to monitor and take action against unsafe buildings across the city, ensuring the safety of residents and preventing future tragedies. Residents are urged to report any suspicious constructions to help maintain the integrity of their neighbourhoods.

