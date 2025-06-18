Aishwarya Gowda, arrested in a ₹75 crore ED money laundering case, has been granted bail by a Bengaluru court. DK Suresh, linked due to impersonation, will appear before ED on June 23. DK Shivakumar assures full cooperation.

Bengaluru: Aishwarya Gowda, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering, has been granted bail by a special ED court in Bengaluru (City Civil and Sessions Court).

The court approved her bail application on the condition that she furnish a personal bond of ₹5 lakh along with two sureties of the same amount. The court also directed her not to leave Bengaluru without prior permission and not to change her residential address.

Background of the case

Aishwarya Gowda is accused in multiple FIRs across seven police stations for allegedly defrauding individuals by posing as the sister of former MP DK Suresh. Victims have claimed she took large sums of money and gold ornaments under false pretences.

Following the police investigation, a report was submitted to the ED indicating that Aishwarya had carried out financial transactions worth crores of rupees without paying taxes or maintaining proper accounts. Based on this, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, alleging she laundered approximately ₹75 crore.

She was arrested on April 24, 2025, and interrogated. Upon the completion of her police custody, she was remanded to judicial custody, after which she filed for bail.

DK Shivakumar assures DK Suresh will cooperate with ED

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that his brother, former MP D.K. Suresh, would fully cooperate with the ED in the ongoing investigation. He clarified that a police complaint had already been filed against the woman for misusing their family’s name.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, “Suresh will cooperate with the ED and provide all necessary documents. He has already lodged a complaint against unknown individuals misusing his name.”

DK Suresh to appear before ED on June 23

DK Suresh was initially summoned by the ED to appear on June 19. However, citing prior commitments, he has requested a deferment and will now appear on June 23.

Speaking from his Sadashivanagar residence on Tuesday, he said, “ED officials visited when I was away. They later handed me the summons. I’ve been asked to appear in connection with the Aishwarya Gowda case. Since I have another engagement on June 19, I’ve informed them I will appear on June 23.”

He added, “I’ve already filed a police complaint against Aishwarya Gowda for misusing my name. I only met her once at an event. I have no personal or financial dealings with her. The ED summons is baseless. I’ve been asked to submit 7–8 documents, and I will cooperate fully.”