1 code, multiple rides: Nagaraa auto introduces 'NAMMA Code'; How it works?

Nagaraa metered autorickshaw app introduces NAMMA Code, a single OTP for multiple rides throughout the day. This simplifies booking and eliminates the need for repeated code entries, enhancing user convenience.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 4:46 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

The "Nagaraa" metered autorickshaw mobile application officially unveiled the NAMMA Code, also known as the Nagaraa Auto Multi Modal Access Code, on November 1 in honor of Karnataka Rajyotsava. This code enables users to access several rides with a single one-time password (OTP). The ride-hailing app's single code will be active all day. Until now, the application offered different codes for trips.

Backed by Agnibu Technologies and Brand Pride Mobility Pvt Ltd, Nagaraa metered autorickshaw allows drivers to discover customers both digitally and on-street to fulfill trips at the regulatory approved fares. Now, with NAMMA Code, users receive a four-digit code valid until midnight, allowing them to book rides from different locations without having to re-enter their details.

How does it work?

Sending "Hi" to 9620020042 will produce the NAMMA code with Nagaraa Auto's WhatsApp chatbot function. Customers are given a four-digit code that is good till midnight on the same day. After being issued, users can initially provide their pick-up location, after which the customer will receive the driver's and autorickshaw's data. The customer can then use the same code to hail Nagaraa autorickshaw from different locations.

Collaborate with the Bengaluru Metro

In order to incorporate NAMMA Code with Namma Metro's chatbot function, the business is also in discussions with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL). After it was put into place, metro users could easily book autorickshaws straight from metro stations by using the NAMMA Code while purchasing tickets.

Over 6,200 auto drivers are already onboard Nagaraa, with trips averaging 4.61 km in duration and costing Rs 118 each. It has made 7,238 journeys in Bengaluru thus far, which reflects the city's increasing need for easy, metered autorickshaw rides, according to various media reports.

