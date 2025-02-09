'Paying Rs 80 over Rs 47': Commuters slam BMRCL for 'daylight robbery' as Bengaluru metro fares nearly double

Bengaluru Metro commuters are outraged over a sharp fare hike, with many paying nearly double. While BMRCL claims a 43% increase, passengers argue their fares have surged by 70-90%. The removal of QR ticket discounts adds to their frustration, making daily travel more expensive.

Bengaluru Metro commuters are outraged over the sharp increase in fares announced by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). While BMRCL claims that the hike is only 43%, passengers argue that they are now paying nearly double their previous fares, making daily travel significantly more expensive.

A Metro user took to social media, saying, “I used to pay Rs 47, and now I’m charged Rs 80. How is this a 43% hike? This is daylight robbery!” Many others echoed similar concerns, pointing out that the fare increase is far steeper than BMRCL’s claims.

Another commuter noted, “Everyone who was paying Rs 60 until now will need to pay Rs 90. Those who were paying Rs 47 will now have to pay Rs 80. Given my somewhat shaky math skills, it seems like that’s an increase of Rs 33, or 70% more. This doesn’t look good!” He questioned BMRCL’s calculations, highlighting that the numbers didn’t add up to the claimed 43% increase.

Varun Rao, another passenger, pointed out that “The fare from KR Pura to Majestic was around Rs 33. Now, the price has become Rs 57 on card and Rs 60 on tokens.” The sharp jump in prices has left commuters shocked, as the increase is nearly double for many routes.

Ganesh Kumar, who regularly travels from Kadugodi Tree Park to Byappanahalli, shared his frustration, saying, “I used to pay Rs 33.25, but now it’s Rs 60. That’s almost a 90% hike!”

Sachin, another commuter, highlighted how the fare increase has made Metro travel less cost-effective. “The ticket fare for a 12 km journey has gone up from Rs 35 to Rs 60, a 70% hike! It’s now cheaper to take a car if two or more people are traveling together.”

Shreyas questioned the accuracy of BMRCL’s claims, saying, “JP Nagar to Mantri, I was paying Rs 30, now it’s Rs 60. Not sure how this is a 40% hike. @OfficialBMRCL, can you please help me understand?”

Another commuter, Vaishakh, expressed frustration about the metro fare hike, saying, 'Riding my RE Himalayan sometimes seems cheaper than this ridiculous fare hike'.

The revised fare structure, which took effect from February 9, 2025, has left many commuters reeling. According to BMRCL, the new fares are based on recommendations from the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), which submitted its report in December 2024. The committee, chaired by a former High Court judge, was constituted by the Government of India under the Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002.

Under the new fare structure, the minimum fare is set at Rs 10 for distances up to 2 km, with prices increasing in Rs 10 increments for every additional 2 km. The maximum fare has been capped at Rs 90 for distances above 30 km.

However, passengers argue that the fare hike has disproportionately affected daily commuters, particularly those travelling mid-range distances. The removal of the 5% discount on QR-based tickets has further added to the burden.

