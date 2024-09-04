Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Just Bengaluru things': Netizens react as tech intern quits after securing funding for 'AI-startup'

    An engineering student from Bengaluru vanished from his tech internship days after starting, claiming he had secured venture capital funding for his AI startup. The incident, revealed by CEO Karthik Sridharan, sparked online debate over the student's professionalism and the company's internship practices.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    An engineering student from Bangalore, who recently joined an internship at a tech company, disappeared just days after starting. The incident has sparked a heated debate online and left many questioning the student's priorities and professionalism.

    Karthik Sridharan, CEO of Flexiple Company, shared the unusual case on Twitter. He revealed that the intern, who had been accepted for the internship after a request made through college, vanished from the office last Friday and has not returned since. Sridharan reached out to the student via WhatsApp to inquire about his absence.

    The student's response was nothing short of astonishing. He explained that he was absent because he had a crucial meeting scheduled with venture capitalists. The reason? His AI startup had recently secured funding, making the internship unnecessary for him. "Sorry, I don’t need this internship anymore," the student stated.

    This unexpected turn of events has sparked a significant discussion on social media. While many applauded the student's success in securing funding for his startup, others criticized his lack of professionalism and courtesy. Commenters argued that if this is how the student handles commitments, his startup might face challenges in the future. The incident has also led to debates about whether it was a mistake for the company to offer the internship in the first place.

    The company's reaction and the student's unorthodox exit from the internship have raised questions about the values and expectations of young professionals in the tech industry.

    Netizens had varied reactions to the engineering student's surprising exit from his tech internship.

    Abhimanyu Saxena expressed a positive sentiment, congratulating the student while also hoping he receives guidance to improve his communication skills.

    In contrast, DRIX10 emphasized the importance of basic communication and respect, regardless of experience.

    Dr Akkshye Tulsyan added a humorous touch, suggesting the incident was a typical "Bengaluru thing."

    Alpha Vishal playfully suggested joining the student’s AI startup, highlighting the city’s entrepreneurial spirit.

