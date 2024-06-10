‘I do not possess a mobile phone’: Suspended JD(S) leader, former MP Prajwal Revanna during SIT probe

Former MP Prajwal Revanna, embroiled in a rape case investigation, claims he doesn't own a mobile phone, relying on aides' devices. However, inconsistencies arise as he previously gifted gadgets to his girlfriend. Arrested upon return from abroad, his custody may extend as the Special Investigation Team seeks further inquiry, amid ongoing developments in the case.

Former MP Prajwal Revanna, currently under investigation for his alleged involvement in a rape case, has claimed that he does not own a mobile phone. This assertion came during his interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

Prajwal stated that he did not possess a personal mobile phone or SIM card, and instead relied on the phones of his aides, drivers, and personal assistants. However, the investigation has revealed inconsistencies in his statement, as it surfaced that he had previously gifted a mobile phone and electronic gadgets to his girlfriend.

Sources close to the investigation have hinted that Prajwal's girlfriend may soon be summoned for questioning by the SIT officials.

The former MP was arrested by the SIT upon his arrival from abroad on May 31st. He was subsequently produced before the court and remanded into custody for six days. However, out of these six days, three were non-working days due to various reasons, including rest days, the Lok Sabha election results, and Vaidya Key's examination. As a result, the SIT was only able to conduct inquiries for three days during this period.

Prajwal's current custody period is set to end today, following which he will be presented before the court. It is anticipated that the SIT will request an extension of his remand for further investigation.

