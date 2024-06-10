Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ‘I do not possess a mobile phone’: Suspended JD(S) leader, former MP Prajwal Revanna during SIT probe

    Former MP Prajwal Revanna, embroiled in a rape case investigation, claims he doesn't own a mobile phone, relying on aides' devices. However, inconsistencies arise as he previously gifted gadgets to his girlfriend. Arrested upon return from abroad, his custody may extend as the Special Investigation Team seeks further inquiry, amid ongoing developments in the case.

    'I do not possess a mobile phone': Suspended JD(S) leader, former MP Prajwal Revanna during SIT probe vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

    Former MP Prajwal Revanna, currently under investigation for his alleged involvement in a rape case, has claimed that he does not own a mobile phone. This assertion came during his interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

    Prajwal stated that he did not possess a personal mobile phone or SIM card, and instead relied on the phones of his aides, drivers, and personal assistants. However, the investigation has revealed inconsistencies in his statement, as it surfaced that he had previously gifted a mobile phone and electronic gadgets to his girlfriend.

    Sources close to the investigation have hinted that Prajwal's girlfriend may soon be summoned for questioning by the SIT officials.

    The former MP was arrested by the SIT upon his arrival from abroad on May 31st. He was subsequently produced before the court and remanded into custody for six days. However, out of these six days, three were non-working days due to various reasons, including rest days, the Lok Sabha election results, and Vaidya Key's examination. As a result, the SIT was only able to conduct inquiries for three days during this period.

    Prajwal's current custody period is set to end today, following which he will be presented before the court. It is anticipated that the SIT will request an extension of his remand for further investigation.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mullayanagiri Peak in Chikkamagaluru gets weekend rush as tourists surge after heavy downpour vkp

    Mullayanagiri Peak in Chikkamagaluru gets weekend rush as tourists surge after heavy downpour

    Karnataka rains: IMD issues red alert for 6 districts, heavy downpour expected for 48 hours vkp

    Karnataka rains: IMD issues red alert for 6 districts, heavy downpour expected for 48 hours

    'Send them to mental hospital': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Congress defeat critics vkp

    'Send them to mental hospital': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar on Congress defeat critics

    Bengaluru: BBMP closes multiple water plants in city due to bacterial contamination vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP closes multiple water plants in city due to bacterial contamination

    Karnataka Govt's free school uniform scheme under fire as Rs 1000 stitching charges pinch parents vkp

    Karnataka Govt's free school uniform scheme under fire as Rs 1000 stitching charges pinch parents

    Recent Stories

    Mannara Chopra has THIS to say about Munawar Faruqui's second marriage RBA

    Mannara Chopra has THIS to say about Munawar Faruqui's second marriage

    PM Modi signs 1st file for 'Kisan Kalyan' benefiting 9.3 cr farmers with distribution of Rs 20k crore (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi signs 1st file for 'Kisan Kalyan' benefiting 9.3 cr farmers with distribution of Rs 20k crore (WATCH)

    PM Modi sends strong message to Canada's Justin Trudeau, emphasizes on 'mutual understanding & respect' anr

    PM Modi sends strong message to Canada's Justin Trudeau, emphasizes on 'mutual understanding & respect'

    Apple WWDC 2024: Know keynote timings, how to watch event LIVE and what to expect gcw

    Apple WWDC 2024: Know keynote timings, how to watch event LIVE and what to expect

    Another India vs Pakistan clash in offing? Arch rivals to face each other in Lahore at 2025 Champions Trophy - Report vkp

    Another IND vs PAK clash in offing? Arch rivals to face each other in Lahore at 2025 Champions Trophy - Report

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon