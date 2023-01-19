ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC continue cruise mode with a commanding outing against NorthEast United FC

Mumbai City FC went seven points clear at the top of the table after a comfortable 4-0 victory over NorthEast United FC in the ISL 2022-23 on Thursday.

After a convincing 4-0 victory over NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai, Mumbai City FC increased their lead over the field to seven points. For the Islanders, goals were scored by Vinit Rai, Jorge Diaz, and Ahmed Jahouh. The game's third goal was ruled to be an own goal by Alex Saji.

The outcome was again another illustration of Mumbai City FC's hegemony this season; with five games remaining, they are only one goal behind FC Goa's league stage record of 46 goals in 2019–20 with 45 goals overall in 15 games.

In place of Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rowllin Borges, and Alberto Noguera, Des Buckingham made four changes to his team, bringing back Mourtada Fall, Lalengmawia Ralte, Rai, and Diaz to the starting XI. Romain Philippoteaux and Rochharzela replaced Jon Gaztanaga and Emil Benny due to two changes by Vincenzo Annese.

Specifically for Mumbai City FC, Annese modified his strategies, but the risk did not pay off as the visitors fell behind three goals inside the first 15 minutes of the game. Five minutes into the game, the hosts took the lead on a deflected Ahmed Jahouh free kick.

The Highlanders hung around the Mumbai City FC box following the goal but could not get past the tenacious defence. Six minutes after the opening goal, the Islanders extended their advantage when Lallianzuala Chhangte's deft run was stopped by the opposition's defence, allowing Diaz to score his ninth goal of the year with the loose ball.

Following the second goal, Diaz took part in a deft one-touch pass sequence, resulting in Greg Stewart's shot being deflected into the net by Saji. Within the first quarter of the game, Mumbai City FC had destroyed their opponents for the second time in three weeks.

Around 25 yards from the goal at halftime, the NorthEast United defence gave Rai too much room. The full-back took a shot from a distance and soared into the net's upper left corner. After the opening kickoff, Wilmar Gil's flailing arm impeded Diaz around the halfway line, reducing the Highlanders to 10 men.

Mumbai City FC reduced the speed and assumed total control of the game in the second half. The Islanders, though, continued to linger close to the NorthEast United FC box as they relentlessly searched for gaps in the defence. Diaz had a chance from the penalty spot with three minutes remaining to add another goal to his total. However, Mirshad Michu stopped the Argentine's penalty.

Mumbai City FC presently leads the table by a whopping seven points. If Hyderabad FC defeats East Bengal FC tomorrow, they can reduce the gap to four. The Islanders' next test will come on January 27 when they play Jamshedpur FC. After suffering their 13th setback of the year, NorthEast United FC will play Kerala Blasters FC on January 29.

Key Stats:

- Lallianzuala Chhangte attempted 3 shots and created 3 chances

- Gaurav Bora attempted 4 tackles, 3 clearances, and 2 blocks

- Mehtab Singh finished with a passing accuracy of 98