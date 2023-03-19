Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL: 'Remove Super Giants' trends after Sanjeev Goenka rebrands ATK Mohun Bagan to Mohun Bagan Super Giants

    ISL: ATK Mohun Bagan won its maiden championship in the tournament, eclipsing Bengaluru FC 4-3 on penalties. Post-win, Sanjeev Goenka announced that the club would be rebranded to Mohun Bagan Super Giants, which yet again drew the ire of fans.

    football Indian Super League: Remove Super Giants trends after Sanjeev Goenka rebrands ATK Mohun Bagan to Mohun Bagan Super Giants-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Mar 19, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Indian Super League's (ISL) just-crowned champion ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) franchise will be rebranded as Mohun Bagan Super Giants (MBSG) from the subsequent ISL season, i.e. ISL 2023-24. On Sunday, the franchise's lessor Sanjeev Goenka made the call after the ISL Final victory at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

    "It is a small announcement but a substantial one. Next month, ATK Mohun Bagan will be renamed Mohun Bagan Super Giants. We were waiting for the [ISL final] win to announce it. This win offers an opportunity to publicise the information," Goenka stated shortly after his side's maiden title success.

    CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

    ATKMB conquered its first-ever ISL title after triumphing over former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) in a penalty shootout after it all ended 2-2 at full-time and extra-time. Formerly known as Mohun Bagan (MB), the club entered the ISL as ATKMB after a merger with former two-time champion ATK during the 2020-21 season.

    Nevertheless, although fans are excited about the club returning to its former glory, they were disappointed with the announcement. ATK's merger with MB never suited the fans, as they demanded that ATK be removed from the historic century-old club, India's most successful one.

    ALSO READ: ISL Final: 'India's best' - Fans exulted as ATKMB holds nerves to oust BFC in penalties; lifts maiden title

    The announcement of adding Super Giants again irked the supporters, as they felt it does no good removing ATK since the new name does not signify the club and its legacy. Quickly, the buffs began to trend #removesupergiants on social media, with some drawing parallels to Goenka's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23 Final, ATK Mohun Bagan-Bengaluru FC: Indias best - Fans exulted as ATKMB holds nerves to oust BFC in penalties-ayh

    ISL Final: 'India's best' - Fans exulted as ATKMB holds nerves to oust BFC in penalties; lifts maiden title

    football Indian Super League 2022-23 Final, ATKMB vs BFC prevew: Tactics and temperament to be put to the test as ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Bengaluru FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23 Final: Tactics and temperament to be put to the test as ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Bengaluru FC

    football ISL 2022-23: From BFC's Sivasakthi to ATKMB's Liston Colaco - over 100 U-23 players shine this season snt

    ISL 2022-23: From BFC's Sivasakthi to ATKMB's Liston Colaco - over 100 U-23 players shine this season

    football Ahead of ISL 2022-23 final, Stimac states Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri may be playing his last season snt

    Ahead of ISL 2022-23 final, Stimac states Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri may be playing his last season

    football ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan to meet Bengaluru FC in final after beating Hyderabad FC in penalty shootout snt

    ISL 2022-23: It's ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC in the grand finale

    Recent Stories

    WPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants: Sophie Devine fantastic 36-ball 99 keeps RCB playoff hopes alive with triumph vs GG; fans thrilled-ayh

    WPL 2023: Devine's fantastic 36-ball 99 keeps RCB's playoff hopes alive with triumph vs GG; fans thrilled

    Delhi Police team meets Rahul Gandhi at his residence over sexual assault remarks

    Delhi Police team meets Rahul Gandhi at his residence over 'women being sexually assaulted' remark

    Malaika Arora talks about finding 'love' again in beau Arjun Kapoor post-divorce vma

    Malaika Arora talks about finding 'love' again in beau Arjun Kapoor post-divorce

    Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri 'Maha' event: Police warns organisers

    Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri's 'Maha' event: Police warns organisers

    Big win for Asianet News: Kozhikode court says journalists cannot be jailed on criminal offences for reporting

    Big win for Asianet News: Kozhikode court says journalists cannot be jailed on criminal offences for reporting

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon