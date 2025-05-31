A former high-ranking US government official has claimed that an enigmatic, otherworldly group—dubbed Mr Global—is dictating global affairs from behind the scenes.

Catherine Austin Fitts, who once held the role of US Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing under President George H.W. Bush, made the sensational claim during her recent appearance on the Danny Jones Podcast. According to Fitts, world leaders are mere marionettes under the influence of powerful occult forces, orchestrated by what she described as a committee of interdimensional, demonic intelligences.

"I think you have interdimensional intelligence, which is operating demonic intelligence," she stated, delivering a chilling diagnosis of the powers she believes truly govern the planet.

Fitts, who previously served as managing director at investment firm Dillon, Read & Co., has gained notoriety in recent years for pushing a string of explosive conspiracy theories. Among them: the claim that the COVID-19 pandemic was merely a Trojan horse to implement an authoritarian financial system, and that vaccines are designed to alter human DNA. She also asserts that the U.S. government has constructed underground bunkers exclusively for the elite.

Drawing heavily on biblical references, Fitts insists the battle we face is not merely political or economic, but deeply spiritual. She claims that demonic forces—rather than divine ones—are steering humanity’s course, with Mr Global as their earthly emissary.

When asked to define Mr Global, Fitts replied ominously: “It’s the committee that runs the world.”

According to her, this clandestine body comprises wealthy elites working under the directives of a hidden agenda. She added that even top officials in places like the White House likely remain unaware of who these shadowy figures are.

Fitts believes Mr Global’s ultimate goal is enslavement through mass surveillance, mind control, and centralized financial systems. She argues that robotics, AI, satellite technology, and central bank digital currencies are the tools being used to transform society into a tightly monitored and controlled global machine.

To support her ideas, Fitts referenced Final Events and the Secret Government Group on Demonic UFOs and the Afterlife by Nick Redfern. The book explores the so-called Collins Elite, a purported secret faction within the U.S. government that allegedly concluded UFO phenomena are not alien but demonic in origin.

"I don't know anything about [Redfern], but it struck me as someone who was trying to do a faithful job of simply reporting what they found," Fitts said. Notably, there is no verifiable evidence that the Collins Elite exists.

Podcast host Danny Jones remarked, "There are a lot of folks in the intelligence community who publicly state how they believe the whole UFO phenomenon is like this biblical thing, how it's angels and demons."

Fitts echoed this view: “I think we are dealing with demonic and angelic forces in our world. And that’s interdimensional intelligence.”

Earlier this month, Fitts drew further attention during her appearance on the Tucker Carlson Network, where she made another dramatic claim—that the U.S. government is covertly preparing for a cataclysmic, near-extinction level event.

She cited a staggering $21 trillion in unaccounted funds between 1998 and 2015, allegedly funneled into covert operations, including the construction of a network of roughly 170 underground facilities across the U.S. and possibly under the oceans. These bases, she claimed, are connected via a secret transportation grid designed to shield elites from global disaster.

"One of the things I've looked at in the process of looking at where all this money is going is the underground base, city infrastructure and transportation system that's been built," she said.

When Carlson asked what purpose these facilities served, Fitts bluntly replied: "A near-extinction event."

Fitts refused to speculate on the specific nature of the looming catastrophe but hinted at multiple possible triggers—climate collapse, geopolitical warfare, societal breakdown, or resource depletion. Shockingly, she added that she was offered a place in one of these underground sanctuaries but declined: “I preferred to take my chances on the surface.”

Despite the absence of hard evidence for her more apocalyptic claims, some of her financial allegations have raised eyebrows. In a 2017 report, economist Mark Skidmore of Michigan State University—who collaborated with Fitts—uncovered $21 trillion in unauthorized transactions within the Departments of Defense and Housing and Urban Development during the same period.

For example, in 2015 alone, the U.S. Army recorded $6.5 trillion in unsupported accounting adjustments, a sum 54 times larger than its official budget of $122 billion. Skidmore and his team also documented 170 journal voucher adjustments totaling $2.1 trillion—entries often used to reconcile or correct discrepancies in federal financial accounts.