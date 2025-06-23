French scientists have identified a new and extremely rare blood type named “Gwada negative” in a woman from Guadeloupe. Recognised globally in June 2025, it is the world’s 48th blood group system and only known case.

A French woman from the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe has been identified as the only known carrier of a new blood type, named "Gwada negative," according to France’s national blood supply agency.

A 15-year journey to discovery

The discovery was officially announced 15 years after researchers first received a blood sample from the woman, who was undergoing routine pre-surgery tests. The French Blood Establishment (EFS) shared the update on LinkedIn.

Global recognition as 48th blood group

"This discovery was officially recognised in early June in Milan by the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT)," the agency said. Until now, ISBT had recognised 47 blood group systems globally.

Discovery of a rare antibody

Medical biologist Thierry Peyrard from the EFS told AFP that the patient first showed a “very unusual” antibody in 2011. Limited resources at the time delayed deeper investigation into the finding.

DNA sequencing cracks the code

In 2019, scientists finally decoded the mystery using high-throughput DNA sequencing, which revealed a genetic mutation responsible for the new blood type.

One-of-a-kind blood profile

The woman, 54 years old at the time and living in Paris, is now known to be the only person in the world with this blood type. “She is the only person in the world who is compatible with herself,” Peyrard said.

Inherited from both parents

Peyrard explained that the woman inherited the rare blood type from both parents, each carrying the same mutated gene.

The name “Gwada negative”

The blood type was named "Gwada negative"—a nod to the patient’s roots in Guadeloupe. Scientists said the name is easy to pronounce across languages and well-received by experts worldwide.

Hopes to find more cases

Researchers hope to find others with the same blood type. “Discovering new blood groups means offering patients with rare blood types a better level of care,” said the French Blood Establishment.