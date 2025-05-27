The phrase “hand of the Kremlin” a nod to how Western media and politicians have frequently accused Moscow of interference in global affairs, from elections to political tensions.

Hanoi: Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Monday took a jibe at French President Emmanuel Macron over a viral video that surfaced during his visit to Vietnam. The video, taken at the airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, shows Brigitte Macron reaching out and slapping her husband's face just before they disembarked the plane. Sharing the video on Telegram, Zakharova quipped that Macron had received “a right hook from his wife."

Hand of Kremlin

“Did the First Lady try to cheer him up with a gentle pat on the cheek and misjudge her strength? Was she handing him a tissue but missed? Or maybe she meant to fix his collar and accidentally reached his beloved face? Or here’s a hint — maybe it was the ‘hand of the Kremlin'," Zakharova added. The phrase “hand of the Kremlin” is often used—sometimes seriously, sometimes sarcastically—to suggest Russian involvement or influence behind events, especially controversial or unexplained ones. It's a nod to how Western media and politicians have frequently accused Moscow of interference in global affairs, from elections to political tensions.

What happened?

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron were arriving in Vietnam for a seven-day Southeast Asian tour. As the plane door opened, Brigitte playfully slapped Emmanuel's face and pushed him away. Macron is seen blocking her hand. Noticing the open door, Emmanuel Macron greets those outside. As they exit the plane, Brigitte walks ahead without holding her husband's hand, a detail highlighted in the circulated video.

Macron's office initially dismissed the video as unreliable. However, after news agencies released the footage, sources close to the office confirmed its authenticity, stating it depicted a lighthearted moment between the couple. Emmanuel Macron himself described the incident as a joke. Following their visit to Vietnam, the French President will continue his tour to Indonesia and Singapore.