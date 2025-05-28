Colombo: A 21-year-old flight attendant has been remanded in custody for smuggling a deadly synthetic drug made from human bones. London resident Charlotte May Lee was arrested earlier this month at Bandaranaike Airport in Sri Lanka. She was arrested for possessing suitcases filled with "Kush," a highly lethal drug produced in West Africa. Statistics show that 12 people die every week in Sierra Leone alone due to Kush use.

According to a BBC report, Kush worth 3.3 million dollars (approximately 28 crore rupees) was seized from the woman's suitcase. However, Charlotte May Lee claimed she was unaware of how it got there. She is currently in a Colombo prison. If convicted, she could face up to 25 years in prison.

Kush is made from various toxic substances. One of its main ingredients is powdered human bone. Kush was first discovered in West Africa seven years ago. It causes a hypnotic high that lasts for hours. There are even reports of large-scale robberies at crematoriums to obtain bones for Kush production.

Last year, Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio declared a state of emergency against Kush abuse. A senior official in the Sri Lankan Customs Narcotic Control Unit said the incident at Bandaranaike Airport was the largest Kush seizure in history.