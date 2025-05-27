A University of Manchester study has warned that Aspergillus, a deadly airborne fungus, may become a global health threat. Drug-resistant strains and climate change are accelerating its spread, posing risks to lungs, crops, and global health.

A new study by the University of Manchester has raised concerns about a deadly fungus called Aspergillus, warning that it may pose a major global health threat, especially with the worsening effects of climate change.

What is Aspergillus?

Aspergillus is a common fungus found in the environment, especially in soil, decaying vegetation, seeds, and even indoor spaces. People are exposed to its microscopic spores (called conidia) every day, usually without any harm.

However, in people with weak immune systems, such as those undergoing chemotherapy, organ transplants, or living with chronic illnesses, these spores can cause serious lung infections known as aspergillosis.

What are the health risks?

According to the National Library of Medicine (NLM), inhaling Aspergillus fumigatus spores can cause:

Invasive pulmonary aspergillosis (a life-threatening lung infection)

Aspergilloma (fungal ball in the lungs)

Allergic reactions, including asthma, pneumonitis, and allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis

The most severe form, invasive aspergillosis, can spread from the lungs to other organs. It has a mortality rate of about 85%, especially in patients with compromised immune systems.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified Aspergillus flavus as a critical fungal threat, highlighting its drug resistance and widespread global presence.

Climate change could worsen the spread

The University of Manchester study warns that climate change is likely to make things worse. Warmer and more humid conditions caused by global warming are expected to support the growth and spread of dangerous fungal strains.

The study predicts:

A 16% rise in the spread of Aspergillus flavus, which could put 1 million more people at risk in Europe.

A 77.5% increase in the spread of Aspergillus fumigatus, potentially exposing 9 million Europeans.

These species also infect a wide range of crops, posing risks to food security.

Why is Aspergillus hard to treat?

One of the biggest challenges with Aspergillus is its growing resistance to antifungal drugs. In some cases, infections caused by drug-resistant strains are nearly incurable. This is why early detection and the development of new antifungal treatments are essential.

What experts say

Norman van Rhijn, one of the study’s authors, warned that environmental changes—such as rising humidity and extreme weather—will change fungal habitats and accelerate their spread. He also noted that fungal diseases remain under-researched compared to viruses and bacteria.

“These maps show that fungal pathogens will likely impact most areas of the world in the future,” said Rhijn.

What can be done?

To tackle this growing threat, experts urge:

Greater public health surveillance

Research funding for fungal diseases

Development of new antifungal drugs

Awareness about early symptoms in vulnerable populations

As Aspergillus spreads silently through the air and becomes harder to treat, global attention is urgently needed to avoid a future public health crisis.