    Yogi govt to enroll sanitation workers, sailors in insurance schemes using Swachh Kumbh Fund

    In a major welfare initiative, these workers are being enrolled in key social security schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. 

    Yogi govt to enroll sanitation workers, sailors in insurance schemes using Swachh Kumbh Fund AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 6:40 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 6:40 PM IST

    The Yogi Adityanath government is not only focused on making Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj an unforgettable event, but is also taking significant steps to uplift the sanitation workers and sailors who play a vital role in its success. 

    In a major welfare initiative, these workers are being enrolled in key social security schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana. 

    Additionally, efforts are underway to connect them with the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, ensuring their financial security and improving their quality of life.

    Furthermore, the state government is working to ensure that the daughters of sanitation workers and sailors benefit from schemes like the Kanya Sumangala Yojana and Shiksha Protsahan Yojana. A growing number of families from this community are already receiving support through these programs.

    During Kumbh 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognized the vital contributions of sanitation workers and sailors by awarding them the Swachh Seva Samman (Swacch Kumbh, Swacch Aadhaar) during his visit to the Kumbh Mela area. To support these workers, the Swachh Kumbh Fund was established.

    Currently, this fund, which has accumulated over Rs 30 crores through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions, focuses on enhancing the welfare of sanitation workers and sailors. Significant progress has been made in connecting them to various social security schemes. 

    So far, 7,798 individuals have been enrolled in the LIC's Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, with approximately Rs 2 crores paid in premiums. Additionally, 12,901 people have been covered under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, amounting to a premium payment of Rs 30 lakhs.

    A special request has been made to provide coverage for approximately 15,000 sanitation workers who will be deployed for the Maha Kumbh. This includes 144 sanitation workers and 1,140 sailors responsible for maintaining year-round cleanliness in the fair and parade areas, as well as 2,500 workers assigned to the Magh Mela 2024. 

    The coverage is being arranged under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan. Similarly, under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, efforts are being made to register both registered and unregistered workers aged 18-40 years on the e-portal, with the cooperation of the Labor Department. Steps are also being taken to include beneficiaries under the UP Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (UPBOCW).

    In addition, efforts are being made to extend the benefits of this scheme to the daughters of sanitation workers and sailors. with approval sought from the Secondary Education Department to include them under the Shiksha Protsahan Yojana. 

    All these initiatives by the Yogi government aim to motivate sanitation workers to contribute wholeheartedly to making the Maha Kumbh a clean and memorable event, ensuring they carry out their duties with full dedication.

